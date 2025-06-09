Israel Stops Greta Thunberg and Other Nitwits on the ‘Selfie Yacht’

Today’s liberals no longer give a damn about Tibet. Just a few decades ago, celebs like Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Goldie Hawn, and Annie Lennox were cozying up to the Dalai Lama and/or cosplaying as Buddhist monks.

Nor are today’s liberals shedding too many tears for the Muslim genocide in China. That’s odd, right? After all:

About eleven million Uyghurs—a mostly Muslim, Turkic-speaking ethnic group—live in the northwestern region of Xinjiang [northwest China].

The Chinese government has imprisoned more than one million people since 2017 and subjected those not detained to intense surveillance, religious restrictions, forced labor, and forced sterilizations.

The United States determined that China’s actions constitute genocide, while a UN report said they could amount to crimes against humanity.

So why have all the big-hearted Western liberals abandoned the 11 million Muslims in Xinjiang and the 3.6 million Tibetans who’ve lost their religious freedom and are facing cultural extinction?

Because China controls TikTok, and today’s liberals absorb news via its algorithm.

It’s really that simple: Out of sight, out of mind.

But y’know who’s getting bashed nonstop on TikTok? It’s certainly not China.

That’s right: Israel. (Along with America.)

According to one study of 12 separate three-day windows, TikTok featured 236 million views of pro-Palestinian posts versus 14 million views of pro-Israel posts — an outrageously lopsided 16.8-to-1 pro-Palestinian ratio!

Hey, if you only viewed one(!) pro-Israel post for every 17(!!) pro-Palestinian posts, your perspective might be swayed, too. Especially if you had a head full of mush and were a heavy TikTok user:

Results indicated that TikTok users, particularly heavy users, exhibited significantly more positive attitudes toward China's human rights record and expressed greater favorability toward China as a travel destination.

Speaking of heads full of mush, remember Greta Thunberg, the neurodivergent Swede (“she had been diagnosed with Asperger’s, obsessive compulsive disorder and selective mutism”)? She’s the “How deayah you!” kid whom Time Magazine crowned as “ Man Person of the Year” after she quit school to protest against climate change.

(I kinda wish I could respond to her “selective mutism” with “selective deafness.”)

For her latest PR stunt, she boarded a boat, wrapped herself in the Palestinian flag, and set sail for the warzone in Gaza. It’s a “humanitarian mission,” you see, full of “life-saving cargo.”

Naturally, Thunberg isn’t demanding that Hamas disarm and return its civilian hostages. (Weird, huh?) Jewish lives aren’t included in her “humanitarian mission.”

The opposite is true: She doesn’t seem to like Jews very much.

Greta Thunberg chanting in Sweden:



“What are we going to do? We will crush Zionism”



Greta and both her parents are militant extreme-left activists and always have been.



Some people tried to tell the world years ago, but were silenced by the media. pic.twitter.com/RrMIdByBib — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 25, 2023

(For a little girl who dropped out of school, she’s awfully opinionated about geopolitics.)

So, quite naturally, the Israeli Defense Force intercepted Thunberg’s boat, renaming it the “Selfie Yacht”:

All the passengers of the ‘selfie yacht’ are safe and unharmed. They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over. pic.twitter.com/tLZZYcspJO — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2025

Remarkably, the Israel Foreign Ministry has finally started to figure out the social media game. This X post is just savage:

The “selfie yacht” of the “celebrities” is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries. While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity — and which included less than a single truckload of aid — more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and in addition, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza. There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve Instagram selfies. The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the “celebrities” will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels. [emphasis added]

Sad to say, but the fastest way for Israel to buttress its reputation from the Thunbergs of the world is to become a vassal of China. ‘Cause if it did, I’ll betcha a million Yuan that TikTok’s Israel-Palestinian algorithm would flip in an instant.

After all, Greta Thunberg isn’t sending aid to the Uyghurs, is she?

Nah. No social media points in that.

