Defense Minister: IDF Will Make Antisemite Greta Watch Oct. 7 Footage

The world’s most annoying Jew-hating climate activist has not only been intercepted on her way to Gaza by Israeli forces, but she is also going to be forced to watch footage of the heinous October 7 attacks so she understands why Israel is at war with Gaza.

I must confess to feeling some disappointment that Greta Thunberg was not allowed to continue on her merry way to Gaza, where perhaps she would have learned the hard way that the jihad-loving Palestinians are just as happy to assault and kill Westerners who support them as Westerners who don’t. But since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is far more generous than I am and saved Greta from the results of her own gross stupidity, it is encouraging news that she will still be made to undergo a dose of reality about those Gazans and their Hamas leaders she is so eager to defend.

My colleague Scott Pinsker wrote about the interception of the “selfie yacht” which Greta and her neo-Nazi pals were trying to take to Gaza. After her arrest, Greta whined that she had been kidnapped. It is morbidly ironic that she is pretending that Israel “kidnapped” her, when dozens of Israeli hostages remain truly kidnapped in hellish conditions in Gaza, where Greta couldn’t care less what happens to them. She also doesn’t care about the four IDF soldiers just confirmed killed. The problem with leftist activists like Greta is not only do they play-act and virtue-signal, but their virtue-signaling also encourages violence and terrorism.

Israel Katz, the country’s defense minister, announced, “I congratulate the IDF for the quick and safe takeover of the ‘Madleen’ flotilla to prevent them from breaking the blockade and reaching the shores of Gaza. I instructed the IDF to show the flotilla passengers the video of the horrors of the October 7 massacre when they arrive at the port of Ashdod.”

He added, according to the New York Post, “It is appropriate that the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas supporters see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they came to support and for whom they work is, what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and against whom Israel is fighting to defend itself.”

Greta should have to confront the reality that Hamas kidnapped and gunned down entire families, raped women to death, beheaded and burned babies alive, massacred Israelis of all ages, and committed other atrocities purely because the victims were Jewish or citizens of a Jewish nation. An overwhelming majority of Palestinians still support jihad against Israel, and a majority of Palestinians believe Hamas was justified on October 7. The Palestinian Authority and Hamas both want to commit genocide against Israelis, and the Palestinian “civilians” are hoping to see that occur.

The site of the Nova festival has become a forest of shrines to the 340 young people who were killed there. pic.twitter.com/RBpvdsHeEa — Nicole Lampert (@nicolelampert) March 18, 2024

Unfortunately, it appears that Greta would be happy to see the Palestinians succeed in committing genocide against Israel as well. Perhaps the October 7 footage can shock her out of the woke fantasy world she inhabits and reveal to her the truth that Islam’s faithful adherents in Gaza are fanatically dedicated to enacting their religion’s commands to massacre Jews and Christians.