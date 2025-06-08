The L.A. Riots and Democrats’ Long History of Political Violence

As the Los Angeles riots unfold with crazed leftists viciously attacking ICE agents in order to defend the presence of illegal alien criminals in our country, we see once again that the Democrat party is, as it has always been, the party of bloodthirsty political violence.

From the days of the horrifically abusive Democrat slave owners to Bloody Kansas to the Civil War with its host of Confederate/Democrat war crimes to the KKK and Red Shirts to the BLM, Antifa, Trantifa, pro-Hamas, and anti-ICE rioters of our own day, the entire history of the Democrat party is the history of heinous and despicable political violence. The Los Angeles riots, as terrifying and terrible as they are, simply present a continuation of nearly 200 years of Democrats’ weaponization of violence for political ends.

Rioters in Los Angeles set a car on fire in the middle of the street: pic.twitter.com/AAFk5rXDif — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 8, 2025

Almost two centuries before pro-Trump January 6 protesters were falsely accused of violently rioting at the U.S. Capitol, supporters of the first Democrat president, Andrew Jackson, trashed the White House. But that is a minor and civilized event in comparison to the centuries of Democrat violence, murder, sexual assault, lynching, and outright civil war that would follow.

Slaves from North Carolina interviewed in the early 1900s under Roosevelt remembered ubiquitous horrors in the days of slavery. Slaves with scars criss-crossing their backs talked about how lucky they were because though they were frequently beaten, they were never beaten to death as others they knew had been. The former slaves remembered their masters shooting and disemboweling other slaves. Many remembered how common rape of slave women was. Children were flogged and families forcibly separated. More than one former slave had belonged to a deacon or pastor who was more vicious to his slaves than the Egyptian pharaoh of the Bible.

And yet the Democrat party was so proud of and dedicated to slavery that they launched a war to preserve it and hysterically vilified anyone who criticized it. Prominent Democrats like Jefferson Davis and John C. Calhoun claimed that their crimes under slavery were sanctioned by the Bible. Calhoun praised it as a “positive good.”

One part of history that the Democrats swept under the rug and would like you not to know about is their absolutely heinous war crimes committed while they were Confederates during the Civil War, in accord with and under the express command of the Confederate Retaliatory Act and Jefferson Davis’s orders. These demanded the capture of all escaped slaves, which meant in practice every black person they came across, the enslavement or killing of those blacks (especially Union soldiers), and the execution or otherwise severe mistreatment of all white officers of black Union soldiers.

The Democrats managed to perpetuate the lie that Sherman “burned down” Atlanta to our own day, and yet the country has totally forgotten the decimation of the free black population of Pennsylvania and nearly forgotten the Ft. Pillow massacre. Nor, of course, did the Democrats give up on their bloodthirsty racism after the war. Like Nathan Bedford Forrest, perpetrator of the Ft. Pillow massacre, many former Confederates and persistent Democrats turned post-Civil War to domestic terrorism against black Americans, Catholic and Jewish immigrants, and also white Republicans.

And who can forget the summer of love and mostly peaceful protests in 2020, one of the most infamous examples of Democrat violence from the modern era? And do we not hear every week of some new attack against Jews by radical leftists? Now the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles are putting law enforcement in serious danger. But we cannot be surprised. Such violence was only to be expected from the evil and perpetually violent Democrat party.

