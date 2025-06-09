The Left’s Latest Tantrum: Trump Sends Troops, They Send Theatrics

Out in Los Angeles, the sirens haven’t even cooled before the leftist media lights their hair on fire.

There were bricks thrown at federal officers. ICE buildings are tagged with slurs. At least two agents were sent to the hospital.

Advertisement

But if you read the headlines this week, you’d think President Donald Trump rolled tanks into Beverly Hills just to ruin a drum circle.

The man sends the National Guard into a spiraling situation, violent, hostile, and unchecked, and the response from the usual suspects?

Not measured concern.

It's not a critical review.

Full-scale emotional meltdown.

We’re talking lawsuits, op-eds dripping with hysteria, and headlines accusing Trump of waging war on his own country.

They didn’t report it.

They reacted to it.

With all the grace of a toddler denied a second juice box.

Apparently, Restoring Order Is Now a War Crime

Let’s be clear. There were violent riots. The ICE raids sparked protests, yes, but they quickly spiraled into mob action.

This wasn’t Woodstock. It was downtown chaos: smashed windows, federal employees barricaded inside, and coordinated attempts to breach secure buildings.

And when Trump stepped in and did what any serious leader is supposed to do, the headlines weren’t about the violence. They were about the villainy of stopping it.

PBS called the National Guard deployment “immoral and unconstitutional,” because, apparently, moral clarity now requires waiting for Governor Gavin Newsom to finish posing for Instagram before restoring peace.

Advertisement

NBC featured teary-eyed protesters wailing about fascism while ICE staff were busy scrubbing blood off the pavement.

The Washington Post suggested that federal intervention threatened “the democratic order” more than the people setting dumpsters on fire.

Are you kidding me?

Gavin’s Lawsuit and Other Political Theater

California sued the Trump administration before the ink on the troop orders even dried. Newsom, fresh off a donor dinner, announced the state would resist what he called a “militarized invasion.”

Invasion?

This is the same man who let San Francisco rot into a walking pharmacy and treated fentanyl deaths like a zoning issue. Suddenly, he’s a constitutional purist. The man who defied federal immigration law now wants to be the gatekeeper of the Tenth Amendment.

You couldn’t script hypocrisy like this.

If Shakespeare wrote Newsom, he’d call him Polonius: loud, self-important, and stabbed by the consequences of his own foolishness.

The Real Reason They’re Screaming

They’re not upset about the troops.

They’re upset the show got canceled.

The chaos was supposed to play out for days. A “people’s uprising” against Trump’s immigration policy, dripping with symbolism, primed for hashtags and campaign ads.

Advertisement

Then Trump dropped in with the Guard, and the story shifted. Peace doesn’t poll well for the professional protest class. They wanted a moment, and he shut it down.

So now they scream.

Not because he broke the law but because he broke the script.

Let’s Talk About Precedent Since They Won’t

When President Biden federalized troops in 2023 to protect federal property during the anti-pipeline riots, the press called it “prudent.”

When President Obama did it in Ferguson, the headlines said “measured leadership.”

When Trump sends troops?

“Martial law.” “Dictator.” “Militarized racism.”

The difference isn’t the action.

It’s the actor.

It always has been.

No One Feared the Soldiers. They Feared the Success

This isn’t about tactics. It’s about fear.

Fear that Trump’s intervention will work. Fear that order will be restored without a single activist or journalist getting to narrate it into their next book deal.

If this quiets the storm, it proves something they don’t want proven: that strength in leadership matters.

That waiting for permission from politicians like Newsom gets people hurt.

That the old "summer of love" model of policing-by-hashtag is as dead as the windows in L.A.’s garment district.

Advertisement

That’s what’s keeping them up at night.

Not camo uniforms, but competence.

Who Really Crossed the Line?

The media spent the week pointing fingers. Screaming about dictatorship. Wrapping themselves in First Amendment rhetoric like they were filing dispatches from Tiananmen Square.

Meanwhile, they couldn’t spare a paragraph for the ICE agents assaulted doing their jobs.

Not one headline for the victims.

Just recycled adjectives from the Trump Derangement file folder: dangerous, despotic, destabilizing.

But here’s the truth they won’t print.

Sending in the Guard wasn’t destabilizing. Ignoring the chaos would have been.

And if anyone in this story is guilty of intimidation, it isn’t Trump. It’s the journalists trying to bully a president into surrendering a city.

Trump’s law-and-order push is working, but blue cities keep coddling criminals.

We report what’s actually happening in the streets. Join PJ Media VIP and use FIGHT to save 60%.