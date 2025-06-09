Is Donald Trump the Only Adult in the Room? Here's What He's Really Doing in L.A.

One thing I've said repeatedly since January 20 is that it's nice to have adults in charge again. Terrorists, criminals, and radical leftists with wacky agendas aren't able to run amok and do whatever they want anymore, especially when they're using our taxpayer dollars to do so or they're putting the safety of our communities and our national security at risk.

Advertisement

That's exactly what's going on in Los Angeles right now. The Democrats who are supposed to be in charge of protecting their constituents and their best interests are doing anything but as riots break out across the city. President Donald Trump is proving, once again, that he's the only grown-up in charge by attempting to put a stop to all of this before it escalates into the types of situations we've witnessed before. Think back to the summer of 2020 when the George Floyd protests broke out. That led to the "the costliest civil unrest in U.S. history."

That's one reason why Trump won reelection, and it's why he remains so popular with people even outside of his base. He's restoring law and order to our country while incompetent Democrats encourage lawlessness that only hurts United States citizens.

Here's something Matt wrote for us earlier:

As the chaos in Los Angeles rages on, Democrats seem convinced that they’re crafting a political advantage out of the destruction. Gov. Gavin Newsom is treating the crisis like a campaign launch for his 2028 presidential bid, while Mayor Karen Bass, at least physically present this time, continues to do virtually nothing to protect the people she was elected to serve. Her performance in-state isn’t much better than when she was off vacationing in Ghana during the January fires.

Of course, all know these riots really have little to do nothing to do with immigration. They're the same old actors pushing their same tired radical agenda and using immigration as an excuse to do so. The left cares nothing about immigrants, illegal or otherwise — it only cares about power and control.

Advertisement

Related for VIPs: Why Are Some L.A. Rioters Wearing Hamas Gear?

Because if leftists did actually care about people, they'd take a look at the list of illegal immigrants that the Trump administration has taken out of Los Angeles in recent days and go out into the streets and celebrate and applaud the president for making the city and the state of California safer.

That includes people like Cuong Chanh Phan, a 49-year-old Vietnamese national and gang member with a previous conviction for second-degree murder. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), "Phan and his gang member associates were asked to leave a high school graduation party following a dispute. They returned with semiautomatic weapons and fired shots at 30 partygoers. Dennis Buan, 18, of South Pasadena and David Hang, 15, of San Marino, California were killed, and seven others were wounded."

That also includes people like Mexican nationals Eswin Uriel Castro, who has previous convictions of "child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon and previous arrests for robbery and domestic violence," and Cielo Vivar Ubaldo, who has convictions for "sex with a minor, narcotics violations, and hit-and-run." Oh yeah, and this ain't the first time either guy has been deported.

Or what about Filipino national Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez? According to DHS, the 55-year-old's criminal history "includes burglary in Ontario, CA with a sentence of four years in prison, sexual penetration with a foreign object with force and assault with intent to commit rape in Pomona, CA with a sentence of 37 years in prison."

Advertisement

The Trump administration also recently detained Russian national Dzhakhar Aslambekov for "credit card fraud in government assistance programs" and Nicaraguan national Anastacio Enrique Solis Salinas, who has "convictions for domestic violence and hit and run, and a previous arrest for willful cruelty to a child."

Mexican national Rafael Gamez-Sanchez, who has a conviction for vehicular manslaughter, was also arrested, as was Miguel Angel Palafox Montes, another "Mexican national with convictions for grand theft, narcotics violations, and identity theft, and previous arrests for battery and burglary."

You can view an extended list here. It's beyond time these guys were detained and deported. As Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "Are We Crazy? What Other Country in the World Would Allow This?"

The mainstream media would never share this list with you. They're too busy pushing their fake "peaceful protests" narrative to tell people what's really happening, that President Trump is restoring law and order to our nation.

At PJ Media, we'll always tell you the truth behind the headlines, but we can only do it with your support. Consider becoming a PJ Media VIP member to help support us and keep us running. You also get some fun perks and access to exclusive content. What are you waiting for? Click here to sign up and use the code word FIGHT to get the big discount we're currently running.