WATCH: Karen Bass Got a Reality Check on Air at CNN, and She Wasn’t Happy About It

As the chaos in Los Angeles rages on, Democrats seem convinced that they’re crafting a political advantage out of the destruction. Gov. Gavin Newsom is treating the crisis like a campaign launch for his 2028 presidential bid, while Mayor Karen Bass, at least physically present this time, continues to do virtually nothing to protect the people she was elected to serve. Her performance in-state isn’t much better than when she was off vacationing in Ghana during the January fires.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the left from trying to shift the blame onto President Donald Trump. But its spin is running headfirst into reality. During an interview on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Bass was hit with a megadose of hard truth.

Host Pamela Brown confronted her with fresh polling that undercut the entire Democrat narrative on immigration. A CBS News poll revealed that 54% of Americans support Trump’s deportation program — despite years of relentless media attacks on it. Only 46% oppose it. That’s a majority siding with a policy Democrats have demonized for years, and it leaves them on the wrong side of public opinion once again.

“Are Democrats out of touch on this issue?” Brown asked, cutting straight to the point.

Bass, not happy about the question, immediately tried to localize the issue and deflect from the broader national sentiment. “Well, I think, if you did the polling in Los Angeles, I’m not sure it would be that way, considering we are a city of immigrants,” she said.

Rather than addressing the obvious public support for Trump’s immigration agenda, Bass shifted the focus to federalism and claimed, “People might approve that policy,” she painfully admitted, "but do people really approve the federal government coming in and seizing power from a state and from a city?”

That argument doesn’t hold water. The National Guard wasn’t deployed to take over Los Angeles; it was called in to protect federal property and ICE agents after violent anti-ICE riots broke out. We’re talking about mobs throwing projectiles, blocking federal vehicles, and attempting to storm facilities. That’s not a local jurisdiction issue — it’s a matter of national security and law enforcement.

But Bass continued to spin: “So I would drill down a little further on that poll, because I do not believe that Americans support the federal intervention and a city takeover or a state takeover.”

🚨CNN confronts LA Mayor Karen Bass with polling showing OVERWHELMING support for President Trump's deportation agenda:



"Are Democrats out of touch on this issue?"



BASS: "I think if you did the polling in Los Angeles, I'm not sure it would be that way. We are a city of… pic.twitter.com/FhHcaNx7cZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

That’s the best she could come up with: not a refutation of the data, but a deflection rooted in a fantasy scenario that isn’t even happening.

This exchange highlights just how tone-deaf Democrat leaders have become. While Bass and others obsess over jurisdictional power plays and push emotional talking points, most Americans are focused on something much simpler: safety and law and order. They understand that the Trump administration isn’t targeting innocent immigrants; it’s prioritizing the removal of criminals who never should have been in this country in the first place.

Despite relentless efforts by CNN, MSNBC, and the rest of the corporate media to reframe violent unrest as “mostly peaceful protests,” Americans aren’t fooled. They’ve seen the footage, they’ve seen the destruction, and they know who’s trying to stop it — and who’s enabling it.

Democrats can scream “due process” and peddle teary anecdotes all day long. But the CBS poll shows that Americans still support a secure border and common-sense enforcement of immigration law. Trump is doing exactly what they voted for him to do: protecting the country.

