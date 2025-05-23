The Morning Briefing: Here's Hoping Trump Crushes the Intifada and Its Enablers in Academia

Top O' the Briefing

After years of being quick to blame conservative rhetoric for various acts of violence, the Democrats and other American leftists have suddenly gone quiet on the subject. Their claims over the years about conservative rhetoric were never remotely true but the same cannot be said about what they've been condoning and the horrific murders of two Israeli embassy staffers on Wednesday night.

Leftists rally around slogans and talking points, largely because their mobs are comprised of easily-manipulated simpletons who need pithy phrases to achieve peak frenzy. They're also incurious and easy prey for propagandists. All of this came together and led to the tragedy in Washington, D.C.

This is from something that Rick wrote yesterday:

The violent, antisemitic rhetoric from the left, repeating the most outrageous lies told by the Hamas-controlled propaganda outlet, the Gaza Ministry of Health, about the number of civilian casualties in Gaza, inspired Rodriguez to commit the murders. A 900-word "manifesto" purportedly written by Rodriguez is full of references to Gaza and Israeli "crimes."

Yes, the propagandists in the media all over the world have blood on their hands after this. Sarah wrote yesterday about the latest whopper that the media was peddling in the service of Hamas. Being mouthpieces for the wrong people is nothing new for the MSM. During the early days of the COVID pandemic, Western media frequently parroted the Chinese Communist Party.

Ivy League campuses that have served as cesspools of raging antisemitism since Oct. 7, 2023 are the real source of the problem here, however. This is from my latest column:

Yes, academics at institutions like Harvard have been poisoning young minds for decades without being taken to task. I'm writing this the day after two young Israeli embassy staffers were murdered by a "Free Palestine" lunatic. Since long before October 7, 2023, seeds for the antisemitic hatred behind the murders have been repeatedly sown, watered, and harvested in various violent ways. Those kinds of environments cannot be allowed to continue to exist.

The column is about the Trump administration's move to prevent Harvard from recruiting and enrolling international students. Harvard officials haven't backed off of their support of pro-Hamas radicals, so Trump is preventing them from going out and giving any hostile foreign nationals a free ride to the United States.

All of that was in the works before Wednesday night. Things are probably going to get tougher for the terrorist-appeasing Ivy Leaguers. How far afield have they wandered? Meghan McCain is dropping f-bombs on the side of Trump now:

Bunch of rich white kids with liberal parents cosplaying as revolutionaries on Ivy League campuses shouting "globalize the intifada" are really about to fuck around and find out with this administration. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 22, 2025

As Ed asked over at HotAir yesterday, just what did people think that "Globalize the Intifada" meant?

It means that, thanks to the enablers in Academia, unstable people think that it's open season on Jews.

President Trump has gone at Harvard and Columbia pretty hard so far, but he may have to make even bigger examples of them. This is a problem that can spiral even more out of control rather quickly. Mentally unwell people are often inspired by other mentally unwell people. Who knows how many other killers have been fired up by the anti-Israel sloganeering on Ivy League campuses?

As I wrote in my column, Trump's default is set to "scorched-earth" right now. That's precisely what it's going to take to get this under control.

Heads-Up: My latest "Beyond the Briefing" video gets into my first experience with fake news, which happened when I was in the 4th grade. It's an informative personal story about the origins of my distrust of the "news," but one I don't often talk about because it is associated with a family tragedy. Please check it out if you have a few minutes.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

