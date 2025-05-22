Trump Tells a Reporter What He Thinks of Him, and It's a Beautiful Thing to Watch

On Wednesday, Donald Trump told a reporter what he really thought of him, and for millions of Americans, it was a beautiful thing to see. Finally, these arrogant self-anointed arbiters of truth and righteousness are getting put in their place.

It has gone on for so long that everyone takes it for granted: When a Democrat president is in office, the establishment media becomes a gaggle of sycophants, acting as his press agency, covering for him, justifying his actions, and painting him as a great statesman no matter how cravenly he sells America out. When a Republican president is in office, however, even if he is a watery, unprincipled, go-along-to-get-along RINO, the establishment media becomes an army of prosecutors, forever trying to trap him, demean him, defame him, and block his agenda.

This has been true for decades, but it has intensified markedly during the presidency of Donald Trump, whose forthright challenge to leftist hegemony has made him the all-time number one focus of all their demonic rage, hatred, and lust for violence. And so on Wednesday, when Trump had South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office and treated him to a comprehensive multimedia presentation about the mass murder of white farmers in South Africa, media hacks were out in force, looking for any opening they could find to change the subject.

They were anxious to divert attention away from Trump’s confrontation with Ramaphosa about racism in South Africa because it completely upsets their narrative that racism is solely a problem of white people being unjust to black people. Trump’s offer of asylum to white South African farmers also shows up the difference between genuine refugees and the millions of phony refugees that the Biden regime brought into the country over the last four years.

And so, right in the middle of Trump’s meeting with Ramaphosa, a reporter, whom Trump identified as “Peter something” and who is likely to be NBC’s Peter Alexander, said to the president. "The Pentagon announced that it would be accepting a Qatari jet to be used as Air Force One."

What does that have to do with the murder of white farmers in South Africa? That’s right: nothing. The establishment media, however, has been trying to use it as a weapon against Trump, despite the fact that presidents have always received gifts from other countries, and there is nothing different about the Qatari gift: It goes to the U.S. Air Force, not to Trump.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just demanded a Fake News NBC reporter leave the room after interrupting him to yap about the Qatari jet.



"What are you talking about? Get out of here. What does this have to do with the jet? You're a disgrace"pic.twitter.com/DDBqYGxvKL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 21, 2025

The main concerns about the Qatari gift don’t involve the ethics of receiving it but are issues of security and espionage, as well as about the wisdom of accepting a gift from a pro-Hamas, pro-Muslim Brotherhood entity and about what Qatar might want in return. Peter Something, however, didn’t care about any of that. He was just trying to suggest that Trump was benefiting in an illicit manner from the gift — heck, maybe he was even hoping that the Qatari jet could become the basis for the Democrats’ next impeachment show trial, with himself in the Bob Woodward role.

Trump, however, was having none of it and responded:

What are you talking about? You know, you ought to get out of here. What does this have to do with the Qatari jet? They're giving the United States Air Force a jet. OK? And it's a great thing. We're talking about a lot of other things. It's NBC trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You are a real … you know, you're a terrible reporter. Number one, you don't have what it takes to be a reporter. You're not smart enough. But for you to go into a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing. They also gave 5.1 trillion dollars’ worth of investment in addition to the jet. Go back, you ought to go back to your studio at NBC because Brian Roberts and the people that run that place, they ought to be investigated. They are so terrible, the way you run that network. And you are a disgrace. No more questions from you.

Later, Trump added: “His name is Peter something. He's a terrible reporter.” Indeed he is. But he was just doing what establishment media “journalists” always do: rather than simply report accurately on the news at hand, they try to use every opportunity to get at Trump and portray him as a criminal and a villain who doesn’t deserve to be president and must be removed. If the Dems end up making Qatar’s jet into the centerpiece of the new season of their long-running Impeachment Follies series, watch for Peter Something to get a Pulitzer Prize.

Are you thoroughly sick of far-left ideologues such as Peter Something acting as prosecutors of President Trump instead of simply reporting the news? Hey, so am I.