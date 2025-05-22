Illegal Aliens Look to Northern Border to Avoid Trump Crackdown

Illegal aliens are reportedly increasing in numbers at the northern U.S. border as the Trump administration effectively closes the southern border. Numbers are still no where near as large at the northern border as they were at the southern, but those who can get to Canada are trying it as plan B.

Illegal alien crossings in Maine hit their highest level over the last 24 years, as 113 arrests were made in April, according to U.S. Border Patrol and as reported by The National Pulse. Under Biden, the monthly illegal alien encounters were usually between 25 and 50, meaning the current numbers are more than twice or four times as much as the recent status quo.

Border Patrol stated, “Due to the significant increase in arrests, the Houlton Sector coordinated air transport with Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Enforcement Removal Operations (ICE ERO) to transfer 29 apprehended subjects… for further processing.”

The National Pulse detailed:

The rise in crossings comes as migrants from at least 16 countries, including Ecuador, Guatemala, and Mexico, increasingly opt to enter the U.S. via Canada, avoiding the southern border, which President Donald J. Trump is heavily protecting. Ecuadorians led the group, with 42 individuals apprehended, followed by 15 Guatemalans and 12 Mexicans. Six Venezuelans were also detained.

Unfortunately activist judges, including on the Supreme Court, keep slowing deportations. That won’t help deter illegal aliens at the northern border.

For context on the below information, the federal fiscal year starts in October:

The Houlton Sector, covering Maine’s border with Canada, has already surpassed its total apprehensions from the previous fiscal year in just six months. In December, under the Biden government, only 18 migrants were encountered. That number rose to 50 in January after President Donald J. Trump took office, climbing steadily to 113 in April.

This comes amidst a struggle between the Trump administration and Canada, after Donald Trump accused Canada of not enforcing laws to slow the flow of illegal aliens and drugs into the United States.

FBI Director Kash Patel warns the Northern Border is a MASSIVE problem, with our adversaries partnering with China, Russia, and Iran to smuggle drugs and traffic people into the U.S. through Canada. “We’re focused on it... You know who has to get to stepping is Canada.”



“Over… pic.twitter.com/AJm4GMV89Q — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 18, 2025

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, Canada’s refusal to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal alien traffickers is a serious problem. “Over 300 known or suspected terrrorist crossed into this country last year illegally,” he stated. And “85% of them came in through the Northern Border. This year, 100 known or suspected terrorist have crossed into this country illegally; 64 are from the Northern[Border].”

Now that the Trump administration has so successfully restricted entries at the southern border, it’s probably time to turn their sights on the terrorist-attracting northern border.

