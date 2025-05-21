Trump’s Education Department Releases New Grant Priorities to Renew Education

The Department of Education unfortunately still exists, but the good news is Trump’s education secretary is busy trying to push reform of the American education system.

Secretary Linda McMahon released new priorities for discretionary grants in a press release on May 20 that called for “evidence-based literacy, expanding education choice, and returning education to the states.” The federal government was never constitutionally supposed to be involved in running education, and its involvement has contributed to the crisis of crashing test scores, woke indoctrination, dysfunctional youth, and much more.

McMahon said, “Discretionary grants coming from the Department of Education will now be focused on meaningful learning and expanding choice, not divisive ideologies and unproven strategies.” She added, “It is critical that we immediately address this year’s dismal reading and math scores by getting back to the basics, expanding learning options, and making sure decisions in education are made closest to the child.” We have failed too many young people with subpar education.

The press release highlighted the following:

Options include expansion of charters, innovative school models, K-12 open enrollment, dissemination of information on choice options, implementation of ESAs, home based education, concurrent enrollment programs, career preparation, postsecondary distance education, skills-based education, apprenticeships, work-based learning, accelerated learning and tutoring, etc.

The press release boasted that this marks the fastest an education secretary has gotten out grant priorities in an administration’s first year.

There’s still some vague jargon in McMahon’s press release, as when it rambles, “The science of reading is a body of evidence-based research that proves the importance of providing direct, systematic, and explicit instruction based on phonological awareness, phonic decoding, vocabulary, fluency, and reading comprehension.” But the priorities themselves are short and to the point.

These priorities, of course, are a major change from the Biden-Harris administration, which obsessed over implementing woke diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) standards into our school system, worsening an already severe educational crisis. Race-baiting doesn’t teach kids anything useful or help them improve their grades — quite the opposite.

The press release provided examples of problematic Biden-era priorities:

Pushing student racial diversity through diversity plans, admissions policies, and technical assistance;

Embedding DEI in educational subjects and programs such as civics, STEM, and career and technical education;

Focusing on diversity amongst educators instead of sound teacher preparation;

Promoting social emotional learning; and

Supporting divisive school diversity and social justice policies.

The new administration has abandoned these idiotic, woke policies in favor of more constructive and actually helpful priorities. The American education system is certainly in crying need of reform.

