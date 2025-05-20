Canada Might Begin Euthanizing Kids Without Parental Consent

Some of the politicians in the increasingly Communist and dictatorial country of Canada are reportedly still considering allowing kids to be euthanized — even without parental consent. That is outright murder.

It is incredible how everyone can agree that children and teens are not of age to decide they can get tattoos or drink alcohol, and leftists lose their minds at the proposal that minors should learn how to handle firearms safely. But at the same time, leftists screech that kids should be able to choose to receive cross-sex hormones and even permanently mutilating surgeries for “transgenderism” from the earliest ages. And in the future, apparently, the kids who are banned from buying cigarettes might be able to request suicide without their parents knowing.

The argument for allowing minors to access Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAiD) program has been raised before, for instance, in 2023, when a tabled House of Commons of Canada report was supposed to have recommended expanding MAiD to minors. The vague and terrifying claim was that “minors deemed to have the appropriate decision-making capacity should be eligible for assisted death.”

A 2024 brochure still circulating from The Evangelical Fellowship of Canada, which opposes MAiD, says the following on “MAiD for children and teens”:

A special committee of MPs and senators studying MAiD has recommended allowing MAiD for mature minors. A mature minor is a child or teen who is deemed capable of making a decision for MAiD. This would essentially remove the minimum age of eligibility.

And if you aren’t already horrified enough, read on:

The committee also suggested parents may not be consulted and wouldn’t need to consent to their child’s death via MAiD. Children are uniquely vulnerable. Canada’s first priority must be to provide high quality medical care for children.

Suicide is morally wrong, but it should also be obvious that allowing a socialist medical system and government the power to pressure patients to commit suicide and assist them to kill themselves is terribly dangerous and easily abused. And it’s that much more dangerous if children are considered eligible. We know that in Western countries, children have been taken off life support against parental wishes before because hospitals didn’t want to care for them, or — if another hospital was willing to provide care — because the tyrannical doctors and judges arbitrarily deemed the child’s life without value.

For instance, in 2017, parents wanted to take their son Charlie from Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London to the United States for a therapy trial. The hospital insisted Charlie be taken off life support in London instead, and the European Court of Human Rights rejected the parents’ plea. Likewise, in 2018, British baby Alfie Evans was taken off life support against parents’ wishes and despite Italy expressing willingness to care for Alfie.

Leftism really is a death cult. Leftists are making the once-free West a truly terrifying place to live. The forced eugenics of the early 20th century is returning with a vengeance and with more effectively genocidal technology than ever.