Trump's Kneecapping of Harvard May Be My Favorite Thing in the History of Trump

For the last few months, the further descent into madness on the American Left has been kind of a slog to get through each morning when I'm doing my workday research. As regular readers are aware, I hit the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post every work morning. That's were the real crazies are allowed to roam free.

What's been weighing on me since President Trump returned to office is the embarrassment that so many people in the country are like that. Bear in mind that I don't think all Democrats have lost their minds — just the ones who are in charge of the party and their media mouthpieces. Joe and Edna Democrat in flyover country aren't clinically insane; a lot of them voted for Trump last year.

Perspective is everything, and I've changed mine in recent weeks. I've begun to greatly enjoy the daily tizzies that the president and his administration send the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media into because I know that it means Trump is over the target with his agenda.

Once more, with feeling: this is what I voted for.

I led off a Morning Briefing in April with a headline that said, "Loading Up on Popcorn to Watch Trump Break Harvard." We'll take part of my conclusion from that as a starting point here:

No one on the right has even taken a brief, easy run at the grifters in Academia before. President Trump is going after them and their money hard. There's a lot at stake here. The rot in Academia is so deep that getting rid of it without burning it all down (a guy can dream) can't be done with halfhearted measures.

Yes, academics at institutions like Harvard have been poisoning young minds for decades without being taken to task. I'm writing this the day after two young Israeli embassy staffers were murdered by a "Free Palestine" lunatic. Since long before October 7, 2023, seeds for the antisemitic hatred behind the murder have been repeatedly sown, watered, and harvested in various violent ways. Those kinds of environments cannot be allowed to continue to exist.

Fortunately, President Trump's default is "scorched earth" when it comes to the un-American and antisemitic insanity on the Left.

Harvard leaders continue to try and mix it up with Trump, and he's having none of it.

The New York Times:

The Trump administration on Thursday said it would halt Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, taking aim at a crucial funding source for the nation’s oldest and wealthiest college in a major escalation of the administration’s efforts to pressure the elite school to fall in line with the president’s agenda.

The Times is wringing its hands and soiling its diaper over Trump's "attempt to upend the culture of higher education by directly subverting the ability of one of the nation’s premier universities to attract the best and brightest students from all over the world."

What he's really trying to do is to get Harvard to clean its own house up and keep it that way by not attracting jihadis-in-waiting. The United States has zero obligation to accommodate foreign nationals who foment unrest. In fact, no sovereign nation does. We're seeing what appeasement of radical Islamists has done to the United Kingdom and Germany, both of which are a little too late in getting around to addressing the problem.

If Trump can prevail and make Harvard stop being a safe haven for unhinged radicals from other countries it will send a message to other problematic universities. Here's Columbia's president defending an avowed Hamas supporter:

Columbia University prez defends ex-student Mahmoud Khalil in commencement, sparking graduates’ anger https://t.co/xB7NE8i5l9 pic.twitter.com/Z2lDeulh3F — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2025

Trump doesn't want to prevent all international students from being able to attend Harvard, just the "Death to Israel" freaks whose rhetoric is now getting people killed here. It's not a big ask.

Unless, of course, the people pushing back are on the side of the new Brownshirts.

Scorch that earth, Mr. President, scorch that earth.

