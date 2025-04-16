The Morning Briefing: Loading Up on Popcorn to Watch Trump Break Harvard

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Uldrenberz spent most of his free time adding to his "I Dream of Jeannie" memorial cultural appropriation tapestry.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I'm off to Michigan to spend Easter weekend with the family. Chris will be filling in tomorrow and Kevin will be here for Monday's Briefing. Happy Easter/Passover to everyone and I will see you all on Tuesday.

One of the things that has been most amazing to watch since last year's election is the Democrats' continued commitment to the people, ideas, and institutions that drove some of their most reliable voters into the arms of the Republicans. I say "amazing" because, for most of the four decades I've been in politics, the Democrats have been a devastating and effective political machine. It was the Republicans who went around doing the same dumb things over and over again.

Welcome to the New Trump Order.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts of the Left had had already been meeting with popular resistance long before the presidential election, which makes the lefties' affinity for it all the more baffling. There's only so much they can blame on Trump. It was blue collar American beer drinkers who wrecked Bud Light, not teetotalling Trump. That was a red warning flag that turned rainbow and not that easy to ignore.

Harvard University has decided to lock horns with the Trump administration over its demands that the school scrap DEI and, oh yeah, stop being a safe space for modern day anti-Semitic Brown Shirts. Lefties in social and mainstream media are full of "You go, girl!" cheerleading for Harvard's psychotic leftist folly.

American leftists are so used to easily cowed Republicans that they haven't quite figured out that President Trump isn't the guy you want to rush into a game of "chicken" with. In response, Trump and his administration are moving quickly to make that very clear. This is from something that Catherine wrote earlier in the week:

The Trump Department of Education has frozen over $2 billion in taxpayer funds to Harvard University, a hotbed of pro-Hamas, neo-Nazi Jew hatred. The Education Department’s (DEd) Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism issued an April 14 press release announcing that, in light of Harvard’s refusal to comply with reforms requested by the administration, federal funds are on hold. “Harvard’s statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges – that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws,” the task force announced. “The disruption of learning that has plagued campuses in recent years is unacceptable. The harassment of Jewish students is intolerable. It is time for elite universities to take the problem seriously and commit to meaningful change if they wish to continue receiving taxpayer support.”

Harvard administrators are still reveling in the attention they're getting from the mainstream media for their Trump Derangement Syndrome tantrum so much that they didn't blink after that news. Not to worry, Trump's Cabinet wasn't done yet. My Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs wrote this yesterday:

Harvard University has been in the news plenty this week, as the Trump administration had decided it was done with the university not complying and is thus freezing funds. President Donald Trump himself has even posted over social media that Harvard should lose its tax status. On Wednesday night, Secretary Kristi Noem of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a cancelation of $2.7 million in grants to the institution. The announcement came via a press release shared to the DHS website. Such an announcement began in part by declaring that Harvard is "unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars." That's not all, though, as the university could face even more consequences. "The Secretary also wrote a scathing letter demanding detailed records on Harvard’s foreign student visa holders’ illegal and violent activities by April 30, 2025, or face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification," the press release continued.

As the internet kids are fond of saying, Harvard has reached the "FO" part.

While it's true that Harvard does have a massive endowment, it can't be spent however the school wants. That means that any money that the federal government is keeping from Harvard can't all be replaced by dipping into the endowment. Universities much prefer to fleece American taxpayers rather than their benefactors.

It's ludicrous for the Harvard administrators to think that they can be swimming in billions of taxpayer dollars that are funneled to them through the federal government, but not be beholden to what the government wants.

No one on the Right has even taken a brief, easy run at the grifters in Academia before. President Trump is going after them and their money hard. There's a lot at stake here. The rot in Academia is so deep that getting rid of it without burning it all down (a guy can dream) can't be done with halfhearted measures.

The president and his administration haven't asked the Harvard administrators to all wear MAGA hats and give up their first-born children. All they want is for Harvard to stop the inequitable pursuit of equity through DEI and maybe not be the breeding ground for the people who want to kickoff the next Holocaust.

This really shouldn't be a struggle.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

Navy SEALs get a much needed laugh when an actual seal wants to train with them! pic.twitter.com/jMDBEc7dKC — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 15, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

