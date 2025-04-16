Poetry Night in Dearborn: ‘The American Empire Must Fall’

How long can a nation endure the presence within it of people who hate it and everything it stands for? It looks as if we’re going to find out.

Have you ever been to a “Poetry Slam”? I attended one by accident once, when the restaurant where I was having dinner suddenly became filled with bohemian artsy types who got up on a stage and started spouting pretentious prose written in in cut-off lines to look like poetry, railing against Trump, people who think there are only two genders, and the stultifying conservative black-and-white Eisenhower era that leftists like to imagine they’re enduring. It’s a party for leftists spouting leftist nonsense, and that’s what passes for culture in college towns and urban areas all over the country.

In Dearborn Heights, Mich., however, the poetry slams have an even harder edge. One of them recently featured demands for the demise of the “American empire.” The person who called for this was standing, of course, in the belly of the beast, and enjoying all of the benefits of doing so, but appeared indifferent to that inconvenient fact.

The indispensable Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports that it all happened at “a fundraiser for Middle East Children’s Alliance and poetry night held at the Newora Café in Dearborn Heights,” which was “organized in conjunction with the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM).”

One of the attendees declared: "The message for the people of Gaza is going to be more of the message that should be sent to the people here, in that, they have achieved victory, we haven’t done anywhere near enough. And the people here, I promise you, we do feel ashamed. We do feel like we're not doing enough. We do feel like change needs to come, because change must come. And in the form that it must come is that this empire, the American empire that's been hurting our people since the beginning, the imperial Western powers that have been hurting our people since the beginning, they must fall.”

All righty. So this fellow thinks that supporters of Hamas in the United States aren’t doing enough for the cause, and that the “American empire” must fall. So, what form does he envision this change that he believes “must come” will take? Does he want an “intifada” and jihad attacks inside the United States? Does he want to see pro-Hamas operatives in the U.S. do what Hamas did in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when it brutally murdered 1,200 Israelis?

The poetry night attendee continued lyrically: “And inshallah, inshallah, they will fall. And my message to people of Gaza and oppressed people across the world is that there are people here, both young and old, who are going to be willing to fight and are willing to put their lives and everything they can on the line to bring these empires down. Because they must come down."

So he is saying that there are people in the United States who stand with Hamas and are willing to put their lives “and everything they can” on the line in order to “bring these empires down.” That certainly sounds like a threat of violence, as no one is threatening the lives of Hamas supporters in the U.S., and so there is no reason for them to have to put their lives on the line in some defensive manner. Even the hated Trump simply wants to deport non-citizens who agitate for Hamas. The only scenario in which they would be putting their lives on the line would be if they’re attacking others.

And so this alleged “poetry night” in Dearborn Heights was something that American authorities should watch closely, if they’ve gotten over their woke hangover from four years of the Biden regime. Kash Patel’s FBI is not likely to continue the Biden-era harassment of Catholic pro-lifers and angry parents at school board meetings; here is a golden opportunity for it to demonstrate that it has a realistic understanding of the nature and magnitude of the jihad threat, and isn’t going to see something like this threat from Dearborn Heights and think that the best response is an “outreach” trip to the local mosques.

Time is of the essence, as there is no telling when these Hamas supporters will decide that the time is right to put their lives on the line. We can only hope that authorities will step in and prevent them from doing any damage before any of them decides that it is the perfect time to demonstrate the strength of their commitment to Gaza.

