The Morning Briefing: For Your Consideration — James Comey in an Orange Jumpsuit

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

There is a lot going on in the world right now and the news cycles have been rather intense. We'll get to some of the meatier stuff in a moment. First however, I would like to express some mild irritation at the news that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no longer be requiring travelers to remove our shoes when going through security, which Sarah wrote about yesterday.

"But Kruiser, why would be irritated by that?"

Because I finally just got TSA PreCheck a couple of months ago.

Oh, I wanted to get it for years, I just kept forgetting to do it. I wouldn't think about it until I was booking a flight. At last, here in the Year of Our Lord 2025, I remembered to finish the paperwork and get fingerprinted for the kajillionth time in my life. I've gotten to take exactly one flight as part of the shod elite in the security line.

Now, all of the randos can leave their shoes on.

TSA better come up with some other perks to make up for this. Vouchers for beer that are redeemable at any airport bar in the United States would be a good start.

And now for today's top story.

Longtime readers of mine know that James Comey has long been near the top of my list of undesirables who I think deserve some righteous legal scrutiny. The smug jerk smirked his way through the Biden years, thinking that he got away with his interference in the 2016 presidential election.

It is, as the Brits say, early days, but the long arm of the law has decided to point a finger at Comey and the equally execrable John Brennan. This is from Matt:

Former Obama CIA Director John Brennan and disgraced ex-FBI chief James Comey are now officially under criminal investigation for their roles in the Trump–Russia hoax. According to Justice Department sources who spoke with Fox News Digital, both men are being investigated for potential crimes—including allegedly lying to Congress—stemming from their involvement in one of the most dishonest political smear campaigns in modern history. The case was reportedly kicked into gear by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who referred evidence of Brennan’s misconduct directly to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution. That referral has now escalated into a full-blown criminal probe—something that should have happened years ago.

Matt's right, this is long overdue.

I was greatly encouraged when, early in his first term, President Trump gave James Comey his walking papers. Unfortunately, the firing was the worst thing that happened to him. He's spent the last nine years being fêted by the Democrats. Most of the Democrats, anyway. There are some who blame him for writing a kinda/sorta sternly-worded letter about Hillary Clinton and her illegal email server.

In reality, he should have had her locked up.

Comey and Brennan are two of the most vile people to emerge from the ranks of chronic Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers. While Comey is, as I said, smug, Brennan is filled with undeserved self-righteousness and a mistaken belief that he's always the smartest guy in the room.

We live in a world where accountability is in short supply, so we need to temper any excitement about Comey and Brennan getting their comeuppance. Still, this is an investigation that needs to happen and this is the kind of spotlight that these two don't want to rush towards. If it's got them a little angsty, it's worth it.

It's also going to be a lot of fun watching the lefties melt down about this. This is a great time to remind them that — as they never stopped reminding us last year — no one is above the law.

Everything Isn't Awful

Goats, man.

