MSNBC's "Millions Will Die" Trump Opioid Panic Is Political Theater, Not Reporting

Fear Is a Better Product Than Facts

When people with cameras and microphones turn them on, there's a moment where they trade in any credibility they may have had.

History is replete with examples.

Joe McCarthy eventually waved blank pages, claiming they were the truth.

In the '90s, young Black boys were born, 'super predators,' we were told.

Now, with a straight face, MSNBC's headlines are telling the country how much damage ORANGE MAN BAD will do in the opioid crisis, killing millions in the process.

This isn't simply lying; it's a grotesque example of the power of the press.

No law has been passed, no money has been spent, and no real analysis has been performed to support their claims.

However, nothing stopped MSNBC from creating screaming headlines declaring, "Millions Will Die!"

Reporting has given way to performance art. And those like me, living with chronic pain, struggling families, doctors battling bureaucrats and the DEA, and people truly suffering, have become the ones paying the price for their show.

The Numbers Don’t Lie. They Also Don’t Panic

2024 represented the sharpest decline in overdose deaths in over ten years. Nearly 110,000 people died in 2023. There were about 30,000 fewer deaths. Although the numbers are horrific, the trend is moving in the right direction.

That success wasn't because of any new, sweeping federal policy. Simply put, the solution was the same throughout our country's history: people. It worked because regular people rolled up their sleeves and dug in.

Narcan became widely available not just in clinics but in schools, libraries, gas stations, and churches.

Police departments stopped chasing down low-level addicts and started going after fentanyl traffickers.

Former addicts, people who know what it feels like, led recovery efforts in forgotten neighborhoods.

Local coalitions, many of which are faith-based, filled in the gaps with detox beds, counseling, and genuine community follow-up.

This drop didn’t come from Washington. It came from the ground. It came from people who were tired of watching friends die and were willing to try something that might help.

None of that made it into MSNBC’s segment.

What “Slashed” Actually Means

Let’s slow the panic for a second.

MSNBC says Trump is “slashing” health programs and “gutting” addiction support. That’s dramatic. But what does it mean?

Here’s what’s proposed:

$33 billion in reductions to HHS, primarily undoing temporary COVID expansions.

A restructuring of SAMHSA into a broader agency to eliminate administrative overlap, not services.

A $56 million cut to training grants, not the medicine itself, just the seminars and workshops.

These aren’t final cuts. They’re proposals. Anyone who’s followed Congress knows how this works: nothing gets passed without a dozen rewrites, backroom deals, and bipartisan edits. This isn’t a finished product. It’s the first pitch.

And MSNBC knows that. But there’s no profit in being reasonable.

What’s Working and Why It’s Not Going Away

Let’s talk about what the mainstream media won’t.

In Kentucky, overdose deaths dropped 30.2% . Black Kentuckians experienced a significantly larger drop, over 37%. That didn’t happen because of a federal task force. It was local churches, nonprofits, and public health teams doing the heavy lifting.

Hamilton County, Ohio, has cut overdose deaths by more than half since 2017. They used mobile units, ER follow-ups, and addiction navigators who work in real-time.

Tennessee has credited the use of Narcan with saving over 100,000 lives, with most of these lifesaving efforts delivered by local agencies rather than federal programs.

All of this progress happened before Trump’s proposed budget. It wasn’t the result of one person or party. It was the communities doing the work.

To say that these programs will collapse overnight if Congress debates spending priorities isn’t just false.

It’s insulting to the people keeping them alive.

“Millions Will Die”: A Line Designed to Hurt

Here’s where MSNBC crossed a line.

It didn’t offer a sourced report. It didn’t cite peer-reviewed studies. It just gave airtime to a guest who said, “People will start dying again.”

And then it clipped it, uploaded it, shared it, and called it news.

I live with chronic pain. Not occasionally. Not seasonally. Every day. From my neck to my knees. It burns. It drains me. It makes sleep hard and work harder. I’ve done everything by the book. I’ve followed every rule. And I still get looked at like a criminal just for asking for medicine that helps me survive.

So when MSNBC uses my pain — our pain — as a backdrop for fear-mongering, I take it personally. It's not helping. It's hurting.

And it's doing it on purpose.

Final Note: Journalism Without Mercy

MSNBC didn’t ask doctors what the cuts meant. It didn’t call any state officials who run overdose programs. It didn’t talk to pharmacists. Or social workers. Or the people doing the real work of recovery.

It skipped the hard questions and went straight to the most shocking headline it could fabricate.

It ran that segment not to warn people but to rile them up. It knew what it was doing. It's been doing it for years. Hype equals views. Panic gets reposted. The more emotional the headline, the more traffic it gets.

But here’s the thing: for those of us living in the wreckage of the opioid crisis, panic isn’t helpful.

It’s cruel.

It makes doctors afraid to prescribe. It makes pharmacists second-guess themselves. It makes policymakers lock up money in endless compliance measures instead of helping people.

If you really care about this crisis, you don’t scream fire in a crowded theater just to watch people run.

You tell the truth even when it’s complicated, especially when it’s hard.

MSNBC didn’t do that.

It chose the easy story. The cruel one. And it wrapped it in fake compassion while people like me are left fighting insurance companies, pharmacists, and public judgment for just a chance to function.

That’s not reporting. That’s exploitation.

And MSNBC ought to be ashamed of it.

