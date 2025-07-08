Stacey Abrams Still Can’t Take a Hint

Like a particularly nasty case of herpes (or so I’m told since I don’t have personal experience), Stacey Abrams just won’t go away. No matter how hard Georgia voters try to send her down the memory hole, Abrams pops up from time to time for some uninformed rhetoric that shows how untethered she is to reality and how committed to left-wing cliches she is.

The two-term governor of Georgia — check that, two-time loser in the Georgia governor’s race — spoke at a retreat where she outlined “10 steps to autocracy”:





She later appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with guest host Anthony Anderson to trot out that old left-wing trope that Donald Trump is an authoritarian who is determined to crush anyone who disagrees with him. Of course, she tied in her 10 steps to autocracy, and you can spot the well-worn falsehoods a mile away.

Abrams had the gall to say that autocracy starts with winning an election. She told Anderson:

So, start with winning an election, usually the last one you're gonna get to have for real. Number two, you have an expansion of executive power. The president decides he wants more than he's supposed to have. Number three, you start to make the Congress complicit. So you weaken them and you neutralize or neuter the judiciary. Like, oh, I don't know, the Supreme Court giving you unfettered power and saying, "We don't have the ability to stop things." Uh, then you move on to firing all the people who know how to make government work. So you gut the civil service. And you do that because you wanna break democracy so people forget the stuff that used to get done, so you can't get your Social Security check, so the CDC doesn't know what diseases are anymore. Then you put in place these loyalists, people who are only responsive to you. You put them in charge of the FBI so they go after your enemies. You put them in charge of, uh, the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense, so they can signal to their friends and tell them all about the evil plans that you have. Then you make certain that you break how we communicate. So you criticize the media, and you create your own echo chamber of propaganda. You call it truth even though you know you're lying. Then you go to the next step, and I call that step seven. 'Cause at step seven, you have to blame someone. You have to blame people for the broken government, for the broken promises. So you go after DEI. You go after the vulnerable, the dispossessed. You go after any community that doesn't look like what you think power should be. While you're doing that, you make certain that you, in step eight, you eliminate anybody who could help them. So you sue law firms that do pro bono cases. You go after philanthropies and accuse them of giving money to the wrong people. You go after colleges and universities that can teach people possibly what else they should know. You get to step nine, and you start to private — you start to encourage and incentivize private violence. You send the U.S. Marines into spaces they should not be. You send the National Guard in. You kidnap people off of the streets and pretend that's normal, because that's how you quiet dissent. Because you make everyone afraid that if they don't do what you want, they might be next. And once you've done those nine steps, step 10 is easy. That's when you decide there won't be new elections, because everyone's either afraid, poor, broken, or complicit.

Of course, there’s no evidence that President Trump is doing any of these things — you know, other than winning an election. Her assertions are just vague enough to sound like dog whistles to leftists who reflexively rail against anything Trump says or does. But don’t worry: Abrams has solutions.

“We can remember that we do have power,” she said. “They don't want dissent, so protest. They want us to forget that before we had power, we had each other. So when they break democracy, when they break the Social Security system, when they slash SNAP benefits and Medicaid, make sure you're checking on your neighbors. Make sure you're using mutual aid.”

“But also tell the truth,” she continued. “Do not let the propaganda win. Too often they tell a lie. They will tell a lie so often it sounds like the truth. We say the truth one time, and when people don't applaud, we stop talking. We've got to keep telling the truth, not only to push back against them, but to remind us that we are entitled to the truth.”

It’s odd that she would make a statement like this, not only because she’s notoriously corrupt but also because we know how Democrats lie and spin propaganda that fits their narrative. Voters know the truth, Stacey, and that’s why you lost twice.

