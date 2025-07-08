TSA: Keep Your Shoes On, Probably

There are few things that level the playing field between strangers more than standing in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line at the airport barefoot. It doesn't matter if you're rich or poor, young or old, man or woman, black or white, gay or straight, what country you're from, where you go to church, or what you had for breakfast that morning — for those few moments, we're all in the same humble and oddly intimate situation, standing there in our socks and bare feet while some joy-deficient TSA agent shouts at us like we're incompetent and checks our footwear for bombs.

It looks like after nearly two decades of that, it could all be over. In recent days, people who flew out of certain airports have been reporting on social media that they were able to leave their shoes on when going through security before boarding their flights. TSA has yet to confirm anything to any media outlet beyond a general response about how it's always looking for ways to improve the passenger experience.

However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt seemingly confirmed the news this morning on X.

And, as I'm writing this, I just received word from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that Secretary Kristi Noem will hold a press conference at 5:00 p.m. today at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va.

"Secretary Noem will host a press conference to announce a new policy from the Transportation Security Administration that will make screening easier for passengers, improve traveler satisfaction, and reduce wait times," the email reads. (Note to Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.): the email also says you must RSVP to attend.)

The email doesn't say what that announcement will be, of course, but I'm willing to bet that it has something to do with shoes and maybe even more.

Some media outlets have reported that it's only happening at certain airports — specifically Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, and Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina — as part of a phasing out of sorts. Though CBS reports that some of its staff did not have to take their shoes off at Los Angeles International Airport and LaGuardia on Monday night.

ABC reports that an "unexpected memo" went out to TSA agents last week stating that passengers could begin keeping their shoes on as of Sunday in "many airports across the country."

TSA's forced shoe removal began in August 2006. It was inspired by British Islamist terrorist Richard Reid, aka the "Shoe Bomber," who boarded American Airlines Flight 63 from Paris to Miami in December 2021 with homemade bombs hidden in his shoes. During the flight, Reid tried to set off the explosive material but struggled. Before he could finish, passengers and crew noticed what he was doing and restrained him until the plane could make an emergency landing at Logan International Airport in Boston. Had he been successful, the explosion would have damaged the plane's fuselage, leading to a crash, according to FBI experts.

Not only will this make flying more convenient, but it kind of feels symbolic in a way — like we're moving away from the post-9/11 era. We'll see what happens.

