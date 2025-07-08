Make America's Farmland American Again

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced today that the Trump Administration is putting American farmers first. The National Farm Security Action Plan is designed to promote national security against foreign adversaries, like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). While the CCP and other foreign governments are not directly buying acreage in America's heartland, entities directly tied to the regimes are.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an average of 1.6 million acres are purchased by foreign owners every year. Whether it's crops, pastures, or timber, many of these non-American buyers are using the land for renewable energy purposes. You read that right: We are losing millions of acres to windmills and solar farms operated by people who don't care about our interests at best, or actively crave our demise at worst.

The Departments of Homeland Security, National Defense, the Treasury, and Justice are coming together to protect our food supply, strategic interior positions, agricultural research, and natural resources. The first of the seven components of the National Farm Security Action Plan is to ban the purchase of American land by Chinese nationals.

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump administration just announced a complete and total CRACKDOWN on Chinese Communist Party-linked ownership of FARMLAND nationwide.



This is EXISTENTIAL.



"We are taking our American farmland BACK."



"Securing and protecting American farmland ownership."



It… pic.twitter.com/pHGAYANZuo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2025

Who knew common sense could feel so bold?

This coalition includes the highest echelons of the Trump Administration, as well as state, local, and tribal governments. Now, more than ever, opponents of eminent domain need to be on their guard. Land ownership is a slippery slope, and it would not take much to enter eminent domain territory, where the government takes land from private owners for its own use and purpose. Fortunately, Rollins has a history of fighting against eminent domain, as my colleague Sarah Anderson pointed out last month. This is America, and We The People can, should, and must hold our governments accountable.

Other elements of the plan include evaluating and shoring up the U.S. food supply chain, strengthening the integrity of the SNAP welfare program, and prioritizing American interests when it comes to agricultural loans, research, and innovation. While buried toward the end of the list, American consumers will be direct beneficiaries of better understanding, prevention, and treatment of animal and plant diseases that, when not stopped early, severely impact prices.

While the left pretends to be for the American blue-collar worker and middle-class families, it is Donald J. Trump and his team of Republican Avengers who actually defend them, promote their welfare, and understand how important they are to our country. Republicans see farmers, ranchers, and lumberjacks; Democrats would rather champion illegal immigrants. Republicans are interested in economics, science, and facts; Democrats are interested in illegal immigrants. Republicans are all for clean air, water, and soil; Democrats are all for (wait for it) illegal immigrants.

Whether it's foreign ownership or illegal immigrants, putting America first means our citizens benefit before non-citizens. If China wants to build more bird-killing windmill farms, it should look to Canada or any of the other 193 countries in the world.

