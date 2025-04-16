‘Adult Baby’ Diaper Fetishist Terrorizes Multiple Daycares With Feces

Between Kier Starmer’s gulags for thoughtcrimes, migrants running amok through the streets with machetes, and now transgender diaper fetishists terrorizing daycares, the UK has emerged as the preeminent dystopia of the West — quite the distinction in a sea of contenders.

Not even the daycare toddlers are safe.

Via The Independent (emphasis added):

A defendant has admitted dumping soiled adult nappies at children’s nurseries and breaching a court order by being within 10 metres of a nursery. Abbi Taylor, who also appeared on the court list as Martin Tarling, faces a series of charges relating to alleged activities around nurseries in South Tyneside between October 2022 and November 2023. On Wednesday she pleaded guilty to three counts of dumping bags of toxic materials, namely nappies containing human waste, at nurseries… She pleaded not guilty to outraging public decency by “interacting with soiled nappies” while inside a bin “within sight of the public” in May last year.

*“Interacting with soiled nappies” is the most British turn of phrase I’ve perhaps ever witnessed.

Martin Tarling — trans fetishist name: Abbi Taylor — did not dump soiled diapers (which the British insist on calling “nappies”) in front of a single daycare; he is a repeat offender, having rummaged through nurseries’ trash bins looking for feces to smear around for six years now, since at least2019, at multiple locations.

Via The Daily Mail (emphasis added):

Bemused staff at Cleadon nursey caught sight of Taylor's legs sticking out of a bin in May 2023 close to where nappies were left. Jane Foley, prosecuting, said the manager at a South Shields nursery reported seeing someone rooting around inside' one of the clinical waste bins in January 2023. While staff at a nursery in Jarrow initially believed a rival business might be dumping waste on their premises, when they found up to 50 soiled nappies on site.

Tarling’s lawyers — and you can’t really blame them for grasping at straws to try to come up with any kind of defense, given the nature of the offense and the repeated arrests — have argued that their client is merely in search of a “gentler, more carefree time,” by which they mean the early childhood developmental phase, “in order to gain comfort.”

Rooting through disposed baby diapers for feces to paint with, you understand, is his “coping mechanism.”

Continuing:

“The court heard Taylor is thought to be 'regressing' to childhood and searching for a 'gentler more carefree time'… Nick Lane, defending, said the case was highly unusual, and referred to his client as a woman. He said: 'Miss Taylor accepts going to childcare settings and entering the bins... in order to gain comfort.' He said the defendant had experienced trauma earlier in life, adding: 'It seems through age regression Miss Taylor says she found her release, her coping mechanism.'

Some people talk to shrinks to cope with “trauma.”

Some go for a walk in the woods.

Some paint… with feces, apparently.

C’est la vie.

Who are we to judge how the transgenders express their gender diversity?