Video: Freshman Trans Rep. BRUTALLY Misgendered on House Floor

“The Chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride,” rang out the hatecrime of the century from behind the dais in the People’s Chamber — a brutal double misgendering delivered in a single sentence!

Two birds, one stone, etc.

Trans member of congress introduced as the GENTLEMAN

from Delware Mr. McBridepic.twitter.com/Xilpgh7jPQ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 8, 2025

Senator Tim “clapped back,” as the Social Justice™ people say, following the horrific hatecrime he endured, livestreamed on C-SPAN, by defending the same USAID that very possibly had a hand in funding Senator Tim’s campaign through campaign cash laundered through “nonprofit” “humanitarian” groups like the so-called Human Rights Campaign.

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), the first openly trans person elected to Congress, let her brutal criticism of President Donald Trump’s administration do the talking on Thursday after Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) misgendered her on the House floor. Miller, a Trump ally who has backed anti-trans policies including the president’s wave of executive orders, presided over the House where she referred to the freshman lawmaker as “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” Instead of immediately replying to the swipe ahead of what marked her first-ever speech on the House floor, McBride went after the president instead… McBride argued that the “attacks” on workers and “lifesaving programs” administered by USAID — the agency responsible for distributing billions in foreign aid, one that Trump and billionaire cost-cutter Elon Musk are looking to shut down — don’t just put security and global health at risk. “They lay the foundation here at home to gut federal support for education, for health care, for housing, for child care, for workers,” she said. McBride would later turn to the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt who, in 1941, declared that “necessitous men are not free men.”*

*How dare Tim use such gendered language as “necessitous men are not free men” on the sacred House floor, in this, Our Sacred Democracy™! What about the necessitous non-binary transage toddlers?

I will hand it to Senator Tim: whatever he had to do to get those vocal cords to act right and impersonate a female voice — a snip here or there, perhaps — hats off to him. If one were just listening and not looking at his impressive jawline, one might believe he was a real bio-lady.

Is the House misgendering petty?

Probably.

But before we break out our tiny violins for Tim, let’s remember that he’s not just an adult trying to live his life as a woman; he’s also a bona fide groomer.

Transgender Congressman Sarah McBride reads a book to young children encouraging them to medically transition.



“She went with her family to the doctor and the doctor said she’s a girl.”



pic.twitter.com/7rXwBXp3yu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 14, 2025

