Guess Who Just Debunked the Myth of Trump Voter Regret

For months, left-wing pundits and legacy media outlets have pushed the narrative that a growing number of Trump voters are second-guessing their 2024 decision. According to this storyline, regret is supposedly sweeping through red America like a virus, driven by Trump’s policies, rhetoric, and the so-called “chaos” of his second term. No one with a brain bought that narrative, and guess what? We were right. In fact, even CNN is being forced to admit the reality: Trump voters are not only standing by their choice — they’re more solid than ever.

Advertisement

CNN’s senior data analyst Harry Enten didn’t mince words. “I hear all these stories, all these articles — ‘All the Trump voters, they regret what they did back in 2024,’” he said. “I’m here to tell you, uh-uh. Very few of them regret what they did back in 2024.”

Enten cited a brand-new poll conducted earlier this month that asked 2024 Trump voters if they would change their vote if given the chance. The result? Just 2% said they would vote differently.

“That’s not even a wide spot on the road,” Enten said.

He added that only an additional 1% of respondents said they would rather not vote at all. “We’re talking overall under 5% might or would have changed their vote—Donald Trump voters back in 2024,” Enten explained.

This isn’t just good news for Trump—it’s a reality check for the media class that’s been selling the idea of widespread regret among his base. When you ask the same question of Kamala Harris voters, Enten noted, the numbers are “rather similar,” further deflating the idea that there’s some tidal wave of remorse unique to Trump supporters.

Recommended: Biden’s Return to Public Speaking Went As Badly As You’d Expect



“If folks got to be able to redo their vote that they had back in 2024, would the result be any different? I doubt it would be,” Enten concluded. “Or it would still be extremely close. The bottom line is, for all this talk of Trump voters regretting their vote, in the numbers, it really just doesn’t show up.”

Advertisement

John Berman followed up by asking how this voter “stickiness” compares to Trump’s first term in office. Enten again turned to the data.

“In February of 2017, 4% of Trump voters said they’d shift their vote,” he recalled. “That’s actually slightly more than the 3% this time around.” In other words, there was more Trump voter regret after the 2016 election than there is now, after 2024. That’s significant — and it directly contradicts the endless parade of op-eds and cable news chatter suggesting that Trump’s current presidency has turned off his base.

“It’s certainly smaller than the number we saw coming out of 2020, of course, after the events of January 6th,” Enten added.

He wrapped up his analysis by driving a stake through the heart of the “Trump voter regret” myth. “If there’s some idea out there that Trump voters are going around, ‘Man, I wish I had voted for Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump,’ the numbers say that is a fanciful universe,” he said. “It really, for the most part, does not exist.”

🚨NEW: CNN's Harry Enten DUMPS cold water on narrative that Trump voters "regret" backing him🚨



"I hear all these stories, all these articles, 'All the Trump voters, they regret what they did back in 2024.' I'm here to tell you, 'Uh uh.' Very few of them regret what they did… pic.twitter.com/0IPvrpk0VS — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 16, 2025

Advertisement

That’s not just a repudiation of the media narrative; it’s a direct acknowledgment from CNN that Trump’s base remains firm, loyal, and unapologetic. No matter how many pundits want to pretend otherwise, the numbers tell the real story. And for once, even CNN couldn’t spin them.

While the mainstream media pushes false narratives about Trump voter regret, we're committed to bringing you the unvarnished truth. Get exclusive analysis and uncensored reporting you won't find anywhere else. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing media bias and fake narratives.