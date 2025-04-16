Biden’s Return to Public Speaking Went As Badly As You’d Expect

Former President Joe Biden came out of hiding on Monday for a speech delivered in Chicago to criticize Donald Trump. I’m not sure who wants to pay Biden’s speaking fees, but I can tell you that it was a terrible investment. Biden’s remarks fell flat, highlighting his inability to move beyond shallow messaging and garden-variety anti-Trump rhetoric.

Biden accused Trump of wreaking havoc on the Social Security Administration (SSA). “In fewer than 100 days, this administration has done so much damage and so much devastation,” he claimed, despite all evidence to the contrary. “It’s breathtaking that it could happen so fast.”

He also blamed the dismissal of 7,000 SSA employees for chaos in the system, suggesting without evidence that, for “the first time ever,” families might not receive their benefits.

“People are now genuinely concerned for the first time in history — for the first and only time in history — that their Social Security benefits may be delayed or interrupted,” he said. “They’ve gotten it during wartime, during recessions, during the pandemic — no matter what they got it. But now, for the first time ever, that may change. It would be a calamity for millions of families, millions of people.”

Who are these people, exactly? MSNBC viewers? He’s literally just making things up to stoke fear. Meanwhile, his lies were so bad that Fox News Channel’s Brett Baier cut away from the speech to fact-check Biden live.

“President Biden in Chicago talking about Social Security there,” Baier said as the feed of the speech was muted, “saying the administration has dismantled Social Security. They have fired, gotten rid of a number of employees, thousands of them in the Social Security Administration. But in that interview with Elon Musk and his DOGE team, they say they’re going after waste, fraud, and abuse in Social Security,” Baier explained.

He also pointed out that Biden’s fearmongering about Social Security benefits was entirely bogus. “President Trump has said that he will not touch benefits,” Baier said. “In fact, Elon Musk pledging that benefits will be protected more by what they’re doing.”

Baier also noted the broader context of Biden’s appearance: “The remarks come amid continuing questions about President Biden’s mental capacity while he was serving in the Oval Office, and reports of myriad problems and ultimately, the unsuccessful campaign of Kamala Harris.”

WATCH: Fox News cuts away from Joe Biden’s speech for a fact check on his Social Security claims from @BretBaier:



“President Biden in Chicago talking about Social Security there, saying the administration has ‘dismantled’ Social Security. They have fired and gotten rid of a… pic.twitter.com/SWcbksxEwC — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 15, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded sharply ahead of Biden’s remarks: “My first reaction when seeing [that] former President Biden was speaking tonight was ‘I’m shocked that he is speaking at nighttime.’ I thought his bedtime was much earlier.”

She continued. “This president, President Trump, is absolutely certain about protecting Social Security benefits for law-abiding, tax-paying American citizens and seniors.” The Trump administration’s rebuttals at least attempted specificity, highlighting initiatives to combat fraud and uphold legal protections for seniors — a more coherent strategy than Biden offered.

Karoline Leavitt reacts to hearing about Biden's first address since leaving office:



"My first reaction when seeing former president Biden was speaking tonight was I'm shocked that he's speaking at NIGHTTIME. I thought his bedtime was much earlier". 😂 pic.twitter.com/GD7fblwIxw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2025

Biden wants to be seen as the wise, elder statesman of the Democratic Party, but the truth is, everyone wants to forget him, even in his party. He spent four years rambling, fumbling, and destroying this country, and President Trump is the one who has to clean up his mess.

