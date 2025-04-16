You'll Never Believe What Slow Learners the Democrats Are

It seems like only earlier today [it was only earlier today, Steve —Editor] that I was encouraging Democrats to go on with their bad selves and dive deep into progressive loserdom with future presidential candidates like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It is my gleeful duty to report that no such encouragement was required.

I prefer not to write about the polls, certainly not this far from an election, but you do need a brief glimpse at the numbers before we get to today's Very Important Question. Feel free to breeze through the next short paragraph before I serve up the red meat.

RealClear's Jonathan Draeger reported yesterday — Tax Day, suddenly dripping with unexpected irony — that half of Democrats want to see their party "become more progressive." SurveyUSA sampled nearly 900 members of both major parties and while fewer than one in five Democrats polled said they wanted their party to become more centrist — "including 36% of both Asian Democrats and non-progressive Democrats" — half said that "they want the party to become more progressive, including 69% of very liberal Democrats, 62% of progressive Democrats, and 56% of Democrats living in urban areas."

This raises today's Very Important Question: Democrats want their party to become more progressive than what, exactly? Sorry, I didn't mean to mislead you, but this actually raises a whole host of questions about current progressive policies and proposals — and I don't even need to drink my lunch before asking them all.

In no particular order, do half of today's Democrat voters believe:

That after ObamaCare's failure, fully socialized medicine is the answer?

That movies and TV shows aimed at children should celebrate sexual confusion?

That $2 trillion annual deficits begun under Joe Biden are sustainable?

That the government and education should embrace illegal racial and sexual preferences?

That tariffs on a strategic competitor and bad actor like China are a bad idea?

That a wealth tax won't destroy investment and innovation?

That we should eliminate the Electoral College?

That the border should remain wide open?

That the Supreme Court ought to be packed?

That non-slaves deserve reparations from non-slave owners?

That the voting age should be lowered to 16?

That referring to women as "chest feeders" serves the cause of justice?

That eliminating waste and fraud in government spending, particularly Social Security, is bad?

That the government can improve the weather?

That men belong in competitive, even full-contact women's sports?

That Iran can be trusted not to build nukes if we welcome them back into the global economy?

That removing illegals is illegal?

That they need to become even more progressive than all this?

If I'm being honest, I probably didn't come close to asking enough questions. Feel free to ask your own down in the comments.

These are largely 80/20 issues, and some of them already cost Democrats dearly last November. American voters sometimes go all-in on some loony ideas, but broad majorities support common-sense issues like clean government and sensible border controls.

But if this is what Democrats believe, then by all means, please double down on making figures like AOC the future of the party. I think it's bad for the political health of our Republic for a major party to embrace radical ideas. But if this is what today's Democrats support, then they ought to embrace those beliefs in one losing election after another until the radicalism is driven from their party.

