Georgians Send a Tax Day Message to Sen. Jon Ossoff

As we’re all painfully aware, Tuesday was Tax Day. Whether you owed taxes or were due for a refund, the specter of April 15 loomed over every household.

Ever since President Donald Trump’s first term, we’ve had a bit of a break in our tax burden because of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). Those tax cuts are due for renewal this year, and some Democrats are determined to vote against renewing them. One of those Democrats is Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who is up for reelection in 2026, so you would think he would be open to keeping his constituents’ taxes lower.

However, he isn’t, so a group of Georgians held a Tax Day protest outside his Atlanta office on Tuesday. Americans for Prosperity-Georgia spearheaded the protest.

📍 All across the country, Americans are calling on Congress to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act—and @AFPGeorgia is making sure lawmakers hear it loud and clear. pic.twitter.com/XQ8JKoSilB — Americans for Prosperity (@AFPhq) April 15, 2025

.@AFPGeorgia showed up in force at Sen. @ossoff’s office to hold him accountable on the Tax Cuts and Job Act renewal vote.

Americans want to keep taxes low and to #ProtectProsperity! pic.twitter.com/ZgQaEBKxj0 — Shane McGonigal 🦬 (@ShaneMcGonigal) April 15, 2025

It’s Tax Day Georgia! 🍑



We’re out in front of Sen. Ossoff’s Office today asking him to vote YES to extend the #TCJA!

If they expire, Georgians will be paying on average $2500 more per year.



It’s your money and you should keep it! pic.twitter.com/kF87LVOWJ8 — AFPGeorgia (@AFPGeorgia) April 15, 2025

(By the way, that’s my buddy Jeff Thompson interviewing folks in that last video.)

AFP-Georgia explains (with emphasis in the original):

The average American family will pay an extra $1,500 in taxes annually if Congress fails to extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) — which is set to expire this year. And in some states, like Georgia, it’ll be even worse — families there will pay an additional $2,500 per year. And it’s not just tax hikes. More than 25,000 jobs could vanish in the Peach State alone if pro-growth provisions in the TCJA expire. Why? Because if the tax cuts expire, small businesses will pay more in taxes and lose key benefits that help them grow — like being able to deduct the cost of new equipment, write off essential expenses, and use simpler accounting methods.

Local media showed up to cover the protest:

It’s #TaxDay



⁦@11Alive⁩ and ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ covered our rally outside ⁦@ossoff⁩ 17th Street office today.



Our message is simple: It’s your money, you should keep it.



Congress must extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act now!#ProtectProsperity ⁦@AFPhq⁩ pic.twitter.com/6IWGikFscO — Tony West (@TonyWestAFP) April 15, 2025

“I want to thank all the activists who joined us today and helped hammer home the message to Senator Ossoff that now is NOT the time to raise taxes,” said AFP-GA State Director Tony West in a statement. “As we continue to turn the corner on recovering from the previous administration’s inflationary policies, what we need now more than ever is pro-growth tax reform that revitalizes the economy and encourages investment. We hope hearing this from his own constituents will help change his mind.”

Will Ossoff listen and reverse course? Probably not, but he needs to remember that he only made it into the Senate because of the quirky 2020 election — and voters will hold him to account next year.

