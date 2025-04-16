Here's Why You Don't Threaten to Kill the Director of National Intelligence

Twenty-four-year-old Aliakbar Mohammed Amin of Lilburn, Ga., is in FBI custody now and rightfully so. According to the Department of Justice, this "Georgia man," as the media like to call him, was charged with "transmitting interstate threats to injure Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard and her family."

Gabbard, who thanked the FBI on X, called him something else: a "radicalized, dangerous criminal."

Thank you @FBI, @USMarshalsHQ, and local law enforcement for your service and dedication in apprehending this radicalized, dangerous criminal who repeatedly threatened the lives of me, my family, and @realDonaldTrump. Thank you for your tireless work every day keeping the…

Between March 29 and April 1 of this year, Amin allegedly sent numerous threatening text messages to Gabbard and her husband, Abraham Williams. They said things like "You and your family are going to die soon" and "I will personally do the job if necessary." He also said, "Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time," and "Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn." Amin even went as far as to post a picture of him pointing a gun at a photo of Gabbard and Williams on his social media accounts.

Last week, FBI Atlanta showed Amin that his "death to America" days are coming to an end. He was arrested on Friday, and will — assuming no activist judges get involved — be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, presumably. During their investigation, agents found similar threats on social media, and they discovered a gun inside Amin's home. After an initial appearance in federal court, the judge issued an order for him to remain in FBI custody.

Today, #FBI Atlanta arrested 25 year old, Aliakbar Mohammed Amin of Lilburn, GA for threatening communications against @DNIGabbard, @Potus, & @WhiteHouse. Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable.

"The FBI sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense. We will employ every investigative tool and resource available to identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said, adding, "Let this arrest serve as a clear warning: if you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught and you will go to prison."

It's unclear what Amin's background is, but I'd be interested to find out more. He's obviously "radicalized," as Gabbard put it, and based on his name and his target, I'm going to rule out that he's not a "right-wing terrorist." (If he were, this would be all over the legacy media.) So, is he just some random lone idiot, or does he have connections to something bigger?

