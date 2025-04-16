Georgia Factory Used Forced Labor of Trafficked Chinese Migrants

Thanks to Joe Biden’s border crisis, exploitation of illegal alien laborers in the U.S. became much easier and very profitable. In one Georgia factory, authorities just discovered dozens of Chinese citizens working in horrible conditions, courtesy of a labor trafficking ring.

Advertisement

The Trump administration is sending ICE to engage in worksite enforcement, which was restricted or even largely abandoned by the Biden administration. The border crisis particularly fueled illegal child labor. And one recent raid uncovered some 60 Chinese nationals living in slave-like conditions in a Chinese Wellmade Industries facility in Cartersville, 40 miles from Atlanta.

Xinjiang, Mexico, Congo… and Cartersville, Georgia. After all, most major U.S. companies use materials or products that come from forced/slave labor and even child labor in Africa and Asia. Why shouldn’t we have forced labor right here in the USA?

From Breitbart:

Federal officials said that around 60 Chinese nationals were being held in tiny rooms and forced to work long hours in the flooring manufacturing plant. The exploited workers at Wellmade are just a few of the many exploited workers the Trump administration has rooted out. ICE Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Steven N. Schrank said the conditions these workers were living in was “horrific,” and noted that he and his fellow agents were investigating eight other locations for similar offenses.

Advertisement

Slavery has returned to America, courtesy of the same party that always championed slavery: the Democrat Party. Talk about history repeating itself.

Read Also: Oregon Town Defies Trump on ‘Trans’ Child Mutilation

Three Wellmade Industries officers were arrested, including company owner, Zhu Chen, his nephew, Jiayi Chen, and company associate Jian Jun Lu. Prosecutors also say that the workers were required to work 12-hour shifts and then were not allowed to leave the plant or the rooms they were being housed in… Despite that China is one of our most dangerous, self-avowed enemies, Joe Biden allowed a record number of Chinese nationals to illegally enter the U.S. during his disastrous four years in the White House. Last December, it was estimated that more than 176,000 had entered the country, many of whom present a national security threat.

The Trump administration has already initiated a record number of worksite enforcement cases, Breitbart reported, arresting hundreds of illegal aliens.

WASHINGTON — ICE HSI arrests 1,000+ illegal alien workers and proposes nearly $1M in employer fines since Jan. 20 as part of its worksite enforcement mission.



📃Employment records subpoenaed from about 1,200 businesses.



👉Details: https://t.co/XdYIyW4IF8



👉ICE helps business… pic.twitter.com/zBSCgBhKiq — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) April 15, 2025

Advertisement





Special Agent in Charge Schrank boasted, “This operation underscores our steadfast commitment to combat labor trafficking and hold accountable those who exploit vulnerable individuals for profit.” Hopefully this forced labor crisis caused by the Biden-Harris administration will be thoroughly stamped out under Trump.