Oregon Town Defies Trump on ‘Trans’ Child Mutilation

One Oregon city council has declared itself a sanctuary for radical transgender ideology, defying Donald Trump’s executive orders to ban the medical castration and gr*oming of our youth.

Corvallis, Ore., is determined to violate nature and harm young people by continuing to enforce unscientific and immoral transgender ideology. The unanimously passed city council resolution or ordinance hysterically and enthusiastically promises to refuse cooperation with federal orders to prevent the use of very harmful “transgender” surgeries and “treatments.” Why should these radical leftists care if “transgender” youth are overwhelmingly depressed and too often permanently medically injured? Ideology above all!

You have to wade through a good deal of woke jargon in the resolution. For instance: “Whereas, on January 29, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order seeking to end gender-affirming medical treatments for children and teenagers under the age of 19,” and “the U.S. Office of Personnel Management released a memo to all federal agencies ending legal recognition of trans, intersex, and gender diverse people by replacing all forms that request information about gender to information about sex.”

In other words, you can no longer cut off kids’ body parts or list endless “genders” and other such nonsense on official government forms. Oh, the horror, the horror!

NEW: The city council in Corvallis, OR voted UNANIMOUSLY to pass a resolution declaring their city as a "Trans, Intersex, and Gender Diverse Sanctuary City" and vow to IGNORE Trump's EO’s banning funding for the mutilation of children.



Investigate and defund them immediately. pic.twitter.com/jRNyKFMOlo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2025

The resolution adds pure propaganda nonsense: “the City of Corvallis acknowledges the historically-informed fears of its trans, intersex, and gender diverse communities losing access to necessary medical care and civil rights.” Translation: minors with gender dysphoria will no longer be chemically or surgically castrated with federal sanction. Practically equal to living in a Nazi concentration camp, I know.

“Oregon law ensures access to gender-affirming medical treatment for youth, protects health care providers from disclosure of records, and protects persons who receive, provide, or assist other persons in receiving gender-affirming medical treatment from out-of-state civil or criminal actions.” Translation: Oregon is determined to castrate and mutilate minors and shield adults who do so from legal consequences.

After rambling about alleged “violence” against LGBTQ individuals — actually, there’s been a recent rash in terrorism that transgenders have committed — and supposed “bigotry” and “hate,” the resolution declared Corvallis a sanctuary for “trans, intersex, and gender diverse communities” and promised to refuse cooperation with federal orders to the contrary. Yes, Democrats are sexual perverts and groomers, and all federal funding to Corvallis needs to stop immediately.

