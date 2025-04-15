Trump Administration Freezes Billions in Funding to Hamas-Loving Harvard

The Trump Department of Education has frozen over $2 billion in taxpayer funds to Harvard University, a hotbed of pro-Hamas, neo-Nazi Jew hatred.

The Education Department’s (DEd) Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism issued an April 14 press release announcing that, in light of Harvard’s refusal to comply with reforms requested by the administration, federal funds are on hold.

“Harvard’s statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges – that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws,” the task force announced. “The disruption of learning that has plagued campuses in recent years is unacceptable. The harassment of Jewish students is intolerable. It is time for elite universities to take the problem seriously and commit to meaningful change if they wish to continue receiving taxpayer support.”

In conclusion, the “Joint Task Force to combat anti-Semitism is announcing a freeze on $2.2 billion in multi-year grants and $60M in multi-year contract value to Harvard University.”

The Times of Israel reported that Harvard receives up to $9 billion in federal funds (Heaven knows why), so it is unclear if Harvard is still receiving a substantial amount of money courtesy of American taxpayers. If so, that would be most disappointing. The federal government shouldn’t be funding universities at all, but if it is going to grant unconstitutional and unaffordable largesse, it should at least cut off those universities that glorify terrorism and denigrate patriotism. What extremely worthwhile result can Harvard possibly produce to argue that we should shell out our hard-earned money for their privileged students to attend and be indoctrinated?

The Times of Israel also explained:

In a letter to Harvard Friday, the administration called for broad government and leadership reforms, a requirement that Harvard institute what it calls “merit-based” admissions and hiring policies as well as conduct an audit of the study body, faculty and leadership on their views about diversity. The demands, which are an update from an earlier letter, also call for a ban on face masks — which appeared to target anti-Israel protesters. They also call for the university to stop recognizing or funding “any student group or club that endorses or promotes criminal activity, illegal violence, or illegal harassment,” to halt diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and to reform “programs with egregious records of antisemitism or other bias.”

Harvard President Alan Garber asserted that the demands violated First Amendment rights (actually, calls for genocide and terrorism are not protected free speech, and the government is not obligated to fund any speech). “No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” Garber asserted.

This of course ignores the fact that Harvard receives government funds, meaning it is not fully a private institution, and the government can certainly put conditions on the issuance of those funds. No university has a right to taxpayer funds, and it’s high time for Harvard to understand that We the People will not reward horrendous pro-terror activism.

