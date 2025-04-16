Trump Administation Sues Maine Over Not Banning Trans Athletes From Competing in Girls Sports

Rick Moran | 1:06 PM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Trump administration is suing the state of Maine over its defiance of federal Title IX antidiscrimination law by allowing transgender girls to participate on girls' teams.

Advertisement

"We are going to continue to fight for women," Attorney General Pam Bondi said at a news conference. Bondi was joined by noted advocate for fairness in women’s sports, Riley Gaines.

"Let this be a notice – California, Minnesota, and the likes thereof – if you do not comply with federal law, you do not get to reap the benefits of complying with federal law," Bondi said. "Of course, one of those benefits being receiving federal funds. Women are protected and recognized under federal law – again, that law being Title IX," Gaines said.

The lawsuit comes at time when the push for women's rights in sports received a major boost as the highest court in Great Britain "affirmed that the legal definition of 'woman' refers specifically to those born biologically female, excluding biological men who 'identify' as women from that category," as PJM's Matt Margolis reported in covering the decision by the UK Supreme Court. 

“Everyone knows what sex is and you can’t change it,” said Susan Smith, co-director of For Women Scotland, which brought the case and was quoted by the Associated Press. “It’s common sense, basic common sense, and the fact that we have been down a rabbit hole where people have tried to deny science and to deny reality, and hopefully this will now see us back to — back to reality.”

Advertisement

“The Department of Justice will not sit by when women are discriminated against in sports,” Bondi said at the press conference. “We believe they (Maine) are failing to protect women. … We are seeking an injunction to get them to stop this, stop what they’re doing. That’s pretty simple, and we are seeking to have the titles returned to the young women who rightfully won these sports.”

You've got to hand it to trans advocates, but believing you're a different sex is hugely different from actually being another sex. There's no biological evidence that trans women are actually women in any sense of the word beyond personal testimony. Even so, trans advocates have constructed a legal and political framework based on a gigantic game of "pretend." 

Related: California and Colorado Are the Latest States to Defy Trump's DEI Order

Has the tide turned against this madness?

The lawsuit reflects a stark philosophical turnabout from the position on gender identity issues taken during Democratic administrations.

Under President Joe Biden, the government tried to extend civil rights policies to protect transgender people. In 2016, the Justice Department, then led by Attorney General Loretta Lynch, sued North Carolina over a law that required transgender people to use public restrooms and showers that corresponded to the gender on their birth certificate.

Maine officials have refused to agree with a settlement that would have banned transgender students from sports, arguing that the law does not prevent schools from letting transgender athletes participate.

Advertisement

Gaines, who met with Donald Trump after the election, called the president a "man of his promises, and that’s what we’ve seen delivered."

"Promises made, promises kept," she said.

Your favorite PJ Media writers are working hard to bring you the best opinions and news in the business. Support us by becoming a VIP Member! We're giving you a 60% discount on the regular VIP Membership with the promo code "FIGHT." Click here to join and receive your discount.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Rick Moran
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: TRANSGENDERISM

Recommended

You'll Never Believe What Slow Learners the Democrats Are Stephen Green
A Federal Judge Just Threatened the Trump Administration Matt Margolis
Here's Why You Don't Threaten to Kill the Director of National Intelligence Sarah Anderson
The Morning Briefing: Dems Are so Desperate That They Pulled Biden Out From Under the Bus Stephen Kruiser
Georgians Send a Tax Day Message to Sen. Jon Ossoff Chris Queen
The Hill Says ‘Buzz Builds Around AOC’s Future’ and I Say PLEASE LET THIS HAPPEN Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
A Bright—and Long Overdue—Future for Conservative Media
Where's the Laugh Track for My Endless Loop of Letitia James Repeating 'No One Is Above the Law'?
Now We Know Who Firebombed Republicans’ New Mexico Office, and He’s About What You’d Expect
Advertisement