My Sinus Headache, No Patience Midweek Idea: A Scumbag Gulag Where the Dems Can Frolic Forever

Inspiration comes from the most unexpected places at times, which is why I always keep a creative eye peeled for it. On Wednesday, April 16, in the year of our Lord 2025, it hit me about 40 minutes after an annoying sinus headache inserted itself into my busy day. I'm heading off to spend Easter with the family, so my always-busy Wednesday schedule had a lot of travel prep added to it.

Advertisement

I had already experienced a few hiccups in the work day when Chris and I started recording an episode of "Faith All Over the Place." We were excited to talk about Holy Week. I record all of my podcasts on Zoom. Here's how that went:

Zoom restored after outage affects thousands of users globally https://t.co/hCCwWJYFpV pic.twitter.com/4reg87XouU — Reuters (@Reuters) April 16, 2025

It didn't take us long to figure out that it was a Zoom problem, so I went back to perusing the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post, which I do every work day. While it's true that there is no journalism on the left and it's all opinion stuff, the actual opinion writers are even more unhinged than their colleagues who pretend to be journalists. As astute readers here know very well, "more unhinged" on the Left is almost impossible for normal people to fathom. It's like saying that "The View" just added its ugliest cast member yet.

Because I have been writing about lefty loons in the media for so long, I can take in the madness every day without it affecting me emotionally, mentally, or spiritually. It would appear that my patience with the inmates who are running the leftmedia asylum is nonexistent when I have a headache, however. Fortunately, I don't get a lot of headaches.

My hump day headache impatience brought me to a level of exasperation that I usually reserve for poor performances by any of my beloved sports teams. I was deep into the WaPo and NYT Opinion asylums when I hit X and found out about what Chris Van Hollen, the senior senator from Maryland, was up to.

Advertisement

Thus was born a column that combines complaining about my day, as well as about what execrable people are leading the Democratic Party.

Democrats love useless grandstanding — especially when criminals are involved — so Van Hollen headed to El Salvador to stomp his feet and demand that "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia be released. Abrego Garcia is the latest addition to the Dems' Trayvon Martin/George Floyd line of bad guys who they portray as being the second coming of St. Francis of Assisi. If they had a decent picture of Abrego Garcia as a teenager, that's all the media would be running.

Because El Salvador is not run by mad men, Van Hollen's trip did not go well. This is from Sarah:

Van Hollen met with the country's vice president, Félix Ulloa, who told him that if he wanted to visit El Salvador's Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT), where Abrego Garcia is currently being detained, he must schedule his visit well in advance. Van Hollen said he asked if he could come back next week, and Ulloa told him he couldn't promise that, either. He also denied him a video or telephone visit. Ulloa eventually told him he'd need to try to arrange it through the U.S. Embassy, which Van Hollen said he plans to do. He also continues to call on President Bukele to let Abrego Garcia walk free and return to the United States — I guess so we can deport him again?

El Salvador 1, Criminal Sympathizing Dem 0.

While Van Hollen was getting his embarrassing photo-op, more came to light about just what a vile person Abrego Garcia is, which Sarah also wrote about.

Advertisement

If the Democrats feel most comfortable hanging out with the scum of the Earth, fine. People gravitate to those with whom they have the most in common, so it makes sense. Decent people shouldn't have to be subjected to the criminal appeasement antics of Van Hollen and his fellow Democrats though. Round 'em all up, throw 'em on an island, and let the Dem prisses like Van Hollen and Chuck Schumer try to make it through a real life season of "Survivor."

Here's another idea: maybe the Democrats could try to become better people who don't celebrate violent lawbreakers.

Eh, we'd better go island shopping.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

My PJ Media colleagues and I will continue going after criminal leftist lunacy for as long as it exists, which means we're gonna be busy for a while. Our stalwart VIP family keeps us going. If you would like to become part of it, you can subscribe here and use the promo code FIGHT for a huge 60% discount.