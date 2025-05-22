NFL Star Comes Out Against Men Playing In Women's Sports

Former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Wednesday, and Rodgers and Rogan talked about several hot button subjects as they're both prone to do. But among them was a topic that shouldn't be controversial at all: men playing in women's sports.

"You want to compete and you're a woman, you should be protected and only have to compete against other actual biological women. Period. End of the discussion. It's not bigoted to say that," Rogan said during the interview.

"The trans woman movement is actually anti-woman," Rodgers replied, later clarifying that he was mostly referring to the athletic world. "That's what I mean — sports. You're not seeing trans men dominating anything. It's because there's a biological difference."

If you pay any attention, Rodgers isn't one to shy away from topics like this. In fact, one might say that he thrives on them. But either way, I think this makes him one of, if not the highest-profile athlete to come out in favor of women.

You can listen to the exchange for yourself here:

I'd love to hear more professional athletes, both men and women, come out and support women like this. While President Donald Trump has taken steps toward "keeping men out of women's sports" since he took office, he's received a lot of pushback from the left. I feel like more support from athletes with Aaron Rodgers' celebrity could give an even bigger voice to the young women and girls who play at the high school and collegiate levels and who just want to play safely and fairly.

Girls like Reese Hogan of Crean Lutheran High School in California. Hogan, a track and field athlete, participated in the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Selection Finals this past weekend. She placed second in the girls' triple jump, setting a personal and school record at 37 feet, 2 inches. The first place winner was AB Hernandez. Even though Hogan's performance was record-breaking, Hernandez beat her by four feet. Hernandez also won a title in the girls' long jump contest.

That's because Hernandez is actually a boy.

The high school athletes took to the podium after the event, Hogan standing in the number two spot and Hernandez at number one. After their picture was taken, Hernandez stepped down, but Hogan didn't. She stepped up to the number one spot on the podium, taking her "rightful spot" as podcast host and activist Riley Gaines put it. The crowd went wild, and Hogan posed for more pictures.

When the boy got off the podium, she assumed her rightful spot as champion. The crowd erupts with applause.



THIS is the way.



Congrats to Reese Hogan, the REAL champ!!! https://t.co/KiEm2yV2YY pic.twitter.com/hqGdikES29 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 18, 2025

Anyway, as I said, I hope Rodgers will speak out more on this topic and stand up strong for girls in the future. It's not like he's currently playing football or anything...

Rodgers actually mentioned that one reason why he hasn't made a decision about returning to the NFL just yet (the rumor has been that he'll sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers) is that he's dealing with a couple of people in his life who have some pretty serious health issues, and that's become his top priority.

"I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer," Rodgers told Rogan, adding, "So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention — and have since the beginning of January — away from football. That's where I have been focusing most of my attention on."

Personally, I'd love to see Rodgers return to the game for at least one more season, but as I wrote the other day, some things are bigger than football. Of course, we wish him and his loved ones going through this battle the best.

