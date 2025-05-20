NFL Player Walks Away From Millions to Follow His Purpose

To say football was in Nasir Adderley's blood is an understatement. His grandfather, Nelson Adderley, played at Ohio State and in the Canadian Football League. His grandfather's cousin, Herb Adderley, was a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers who eventually landed a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (and who was one of my dad's favorite players from his childhood, apparently).

Advertisement

At just five years old, with his grandfather's encouragement, Nasir developed a passion for the sport himself. Nelson even predicted he'd play in the NFL one day, though sadly, the elder Adderley died just before Nasir started high school. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Nasir was a "Pop Warner star for the Enon Eagles," and he went on to play at Great Valley High School in Malvern, Pa., and for the University of Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. Football essentially became Nasir's life.

In 2019, he declared for the NFL draft, even though things hadn't exactly gone the way he planned them. He was injured during his senior year of college and was "medically unable to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine," according to the Inquirer. Even so, the San Diego Chargers chose him in the second round, the 60th overall pick. His dream had officially come true.

Nasir played just four games during his rookie season before a hamstring injury sidelined him. The next year, he caught his first career interception off New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees, live on Monday Night Football. He'd stay on with the Chargers for the rest of that season and a couple of more before, at the ripe old age of 25, he retired from the NFL.

Advertisement

Most guys who walk away from the game at that age do so for one of two reasons: either their bodies are already so bruised and battered that they just can't continue, or they're just not that good, and no one wants to sign them. This was not the case for Nasir. He was simply ready to move on, to serve another purpose in this world.

It started when his daughter was born in January 2020. Later that year, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and delayed training camp, so Nasir was able to be home with her longer than he might have been otherwise. He thought back to the days of his own childhood when his mother, a busy retail store manager, was rarely home or able to attend his football games and realized he wanted to be more present his child's life, and he knew he would need to "have complete control" over how he spent his time.

"That was a defining moment. During that time I went through a spiritual awakening and realized my purpose wasn’t just playing in the NFL. It was to be a present father. My daughter was very young but still visibly upset when I was gone. I never expected for it to hold a profound impact on her at such an early age, but it changed my perspective completely," he told the Inquirer.

Advertisement

While Nasir and his family knew he was likely destined for professional football, that didn't stop him from hatching a plan B at an early age. If football didn't work out, he wanted to be a personal trainer — someone who could help others understand their bodies and reach their full physical potential. Throughout his high school, college, and pro careers, he'd spent as much time researching the human body as he did playing, it seems, especially when dealing with his own injuries. He even often helped his teammates.

After his rookie contract expired, Nasir, who has a degree in health behavior science, got certified as a personal trainer and nutrition coach. He worked in a gym for a while as he came up with a plan for his own business, Divine Rising, a health and wellness company aimed at helping others. Not only does Nasir offer general health coaching, but he also offers a mentorship program for young athletes who aspire to reach the top just like he did.

Today, Nasir and his wife and two children live a happy and content life in Texas. While he may not see the fame and fortune that some of his peers in the NFL do, he's okay with that if it means not missing out on important moments in his children's lives. His mother told the Inquirer that he seemed happy in the NFL, but this is a whole new kind of happy.

Advertisement

"Helping people improve their health has been one of the most rewarding things I've ever done and I proudly can say that I love what I do," he told the University of Delaware.

Nasir himself admits that he got to live his dream, and he's grateful for it because many people don't, but the NFL just wasn't for him anymore. "My hope is that everyone explores the depths of their soul to choose a path that brings them this much joy," he said.

Enjoying our content? You can help us bring even more interesting stories by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Not only is it cheap, but it's lots of fun. Right now, it's only $1.63 per month or less than $20 per year to sign up. Just click this link to get started and use the code word "FIGHT" to make sure you get that awesome deal we're currently running. Oh yeah, and you get some cool perks too. We can't wait to see you in the comments section!