Of Course, Anti-Semitic Rhetoric on the Left Motivated the Killer of the Israeli Embassy Employees

Elias Rodriguez, the man accused of murdering two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, is a member of a far-left Marxist, pro-Palestine group called the Party for Socialism and Liberation. The 30-year-old native of Chicago screamed "Free Palestine!" while being detained.

Rodriguez allegedly gunned down Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lishinsky outside the Capitol Jewish Museum in Washington. The two were planning to be engaged this week.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar minced no words regarding who and what he believes is responsible for the terrorist act.

“This is the direct result [of] toxic antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world,” he says in a statement.

“I was worried… that something like this would happen — and it did,” Sa’ar adds.

“This is what happens when leaders across the world surrender to the Palestinian terrorist propaganda,” Sa'ar said. He placed the blame for the ongoing war on Hamas. “Stop your incitement against Israel. Stop your false accusations,” he urges world leaders.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also pointed to left-wing rhetoric inciting the killer to attack.

The horrific double murder in Washington DC was an act of antisemitic terrorism and a direct result of the incitement we’ve seen at protests across the world. This is what they always meant by “Globalize the Intifada”.



The violent, antisemitic rhetoric from the left, repeating the most outrageous lies told by the Hamas-controlled propaganda outlet, the Gaza Ministry of Health, about the number of civilian casualties in Gaza, inspired Rodriguez to commit the murders.

A 900-word "manifesto" purportedly written by Rodriguez is full of references to Gaza and Israeli "crimes."

"The atrocities committed by Israelis against Palestine defy description and defy quantification," the terrorist wrote. He quotes the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry as if it's a legitimate source of information.

The document was posted by political writer Ken Klippenstein, who believes it's authentic because it was time-stamped and signed before the attack.

Rodriquez's conclusion shows how propaganda has so thoroughly indoctrinated him.

A word about the morality of armed demonstration. Those of us against the genocide take satisfaction in arguing that the perpetrators and abettors have forfeited their humanity. I sympathize with this viewpoint and understand its value in soothing the psyche which cannot bear to accept the atrocities it witnesses, even mediated through the screen. But inhumanity has long since shown itself to be shockingly common, mundane, prosaically human. A perpetrator may then be a loving parent, a filial child, a generous and charitable friend, an amiable stranger, capable of moral strength at times when it suits him and sometimes even when it does not, and yet be a monster all the same.

The narcissism and the lack of self-awareness point to a personality ripe for being programmed to carry out anti-semitic murders. It was like the left wound him up and pointed him toward the victims, with predictable results.

Left-wing antisemitism often hides behind "anti-Zionist" rhetoric. But using antisemitic tropes like the United States is controlled by Jews or "the Jewish lobby" is never far below the surface.

Another way anti-semitism is concealed in the United States by the left is through support of the blatantly anti-Jewish demonstrations on college campuses. Supporting the Palestinians' right to dissent is one thing. But failing to criticize the threats against Jewish students and faculty members by hiding behind "academic freedom" is wrong and should be called out by school authorities. It rarely is.

Elias Rodriquez was radicalized by people who knew exactly what they were doing. They are as guilty of murder as Rodriguez.

