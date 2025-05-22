Duck and Cover: Ilhan Omar Looks for a Rock to Crawl Under When Asked About the D.C. Murders

After the vicious murders of a young couple last night, various groups to which Elias Rodriguez was connected have been scurrying to distance themselves from him because it has become crystal clear to them that actions have consequences. While screaming for the murder of Jews may be relatively easy to do, taking responsibility for one's role in them is an entirely different matter:

Elias Rodriguez, the Chicago far-left activist accused of shooting dead two Israelis outside the Capital Jewish Museum, has a long history of support for BLM, Palestine, communist and anti-white causes.



Those groups have been trying to scrub his associations with them by… https://t.co/DvtdsH23ie pic.twitter.com/34QRe5Yogo — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 22, 2025

Of course, given the relative anonymity of the internet (more or less), some have been quite vocal about their support for Rodriguez, a few of them even going so far as to wish the couple eternal torment:

Read the comments.



This is how the left is reacting to the execution of 2 Israeli diplomats in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/ajdRJfiJsv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2025

The sad truth is that last night's murders were a foregone conclusion. Everyone knew that such an atrocity was going to happen, but no one was sure exactly when it would happen. But the incident last night was inevitable in light of the savagery displayed at Columbia, various other schools, and, for that matter, across the world.

Some might offer up the idea that Rodriguez and the hordes of college students and activists who barely have a sense of themselves, let alone humanity, were driven to this by the Svengalis who whisper in their ears. That, of course, is the height of sophistry and, at its most benign, weak sauce. Everyone from the professors and professional activist groups all the way down to the wild-eyed collegiate Keffiyeh Studies majors bears the blame for this. And so do those who occupy positions of public trust.

Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has long been a champion of Gaza (read: Hamas) and a vocal detractor of Israel. Given her policies and comments, it seemed only fair that when given the chance, a reporter from Fox News queried the congresswoman about her thoughts on the murders. All she needed to do was give a statement. One simple statement.

She could have expressed remorse for the victims and sympathy for their families. She could have called for activists everywhere to check their behavior, and maybe mumbled something about the need for dialogue. Hell, she could have said "thoughts and prayers." But of course, she didn't. She could barely stammer out a sentence.

Ilhan Omar needs to be kicked out of Congress now.



Not tomorrow.



Not in a week.



Now.



The truth is she is happy about these murders and we all know it.



An easy win if there are any sane Democrats left.



pic.twitter.com/C443D2jmhX — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 22, 2025

"I'm gonna go for now." That's all she had to say.

Those are the words of a coward.

But let us be clear about what she is afraid of. She is not ashamed of her politics and rhetoric, which fan the flames of antisemitic violence and chaos. She is perfectly happy to emote, inflame, and inspire so long as her peers and a complicit media insulate her. She is afraid of having to answer for herself and her compatriots. She can't because she honestly does not think she has to answer for herself. But she can't be caught in that because what frightens her are the optics of the situation, not the murders. She has nothing to say, so she's "gonna go for now."

