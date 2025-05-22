BREAKING: House Passes Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill

After weeks of wrangling and dealmaking, we finally have a House vote on President Donald Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill.

Representatives worked overnight to pass the comprehensive package, which cleared the chamber by a single vote early Thursday morning, 215-214. Republicans Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Warren Davidson (Ohio) voted no, and House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris of Maryland voted “present.” All Democrats voted against the bill.

Advertisement

"The media and the Democrats have consistently dismissed any possibility of House Republicans succeeding in our mission to enact President Trump's America First agenda," said Speaker Mike Johnson in a statement. "Once again, they have been proven wrong. Today, the House has passed generational, nation-shaping legislation that reduces spending, permanently lowers taxes for families and job creators, secures the border, unleashes American energy dominance, restores peace through strength, and makes government work more efficiently and effectively for all Americans."

Johnson pointed out that "House Democrats voted against all of it — which clearly proves they want tax hikes on their constituents, open borders, and Medicaid for illegal immigrants. We look forward to the Senate's timely consideration of this once-in-a-generation legislation and stand ready to continue our work together to deliver The One Big Beautiful Bill to the President's desk."

The One Big, Beautiful Bill was an ambitious piece of legislation. My colleague Charlie Martin outlined what the bill was meant to accomplish:

It delivers the largest tax cut in American history. It includes NO TAX ON TIPS and NO TAX ON OVERTIME. It delivers Big, Beautiful Deportations. It finishes President Trump’s border wall. It boosts Border Patrol and ICE agents on the frontlines. It protects Medicaid for Americans by kicking 1.4 million illegals off the benefits. It requires able-bodied Americans to work if they receive benefits. It reverses the spending curse plaguing Washington, D.C. It ends taxpayer-funded sex change for minors. It provides historic tax relief to Social Security recipients. It will give Americans PERMANENT tax relief through the Trump Tax Cuts. PERMANENT. It finally modernizes air traffic control. It ends the taxpayer-funded Green New Scam. It incentivizes MADE IN AMERICA. It is pro-family. It repeals Democrats’ insane attack on the gig economy. It protects family farmers. It’s a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionize our nation’s defense capabilities and protect the homeland against new threats. It unleashes American energy dominance. It boosts American mineral development.

Advertisement

It also revealed some factions among congressional Republicans. Budget hawks weren’t happy with the cuts to spending because they wanted more, while blue-state conservatives wanted larger state and local tax deductions. Both contingents were reluctant to budge.

President Trump went to Capitol Hill to try to work his magic — or as my colleague Rick Moran put it, to “knock heads together.” He helped engineer some compromises that soothed various elements of the GOP.

Speaker Mike Johnson issued a statement on X:

The media and the Democrats have consistently dismissed any possibility of House Republicans succeeding in our mission to enact President Trump's America First agenda. Once again, they have been proven wrong. Today, the House has passed generational, nation-shaping legislation that reduces spending, permanently lowers taxes for families and job creators, secures the border, unleashes American energy dominance, restores peace through strength, and makes government work more efficiently and effectively for all Americans. House Democrats voted against all of it — which clearly proves they want tax hikes on their constituents, open borders, and Medicaid for illegal immigrants. We look forward to the Senate's timely consideration of this once-in-a-generation legislation and stand ready to continue our work together to deliver The One Big Beautiful Bill to the President's desk.

It was a major test of congressional GOP unity. And it passed. Now it's on to President Trump's desk for a signature. Let's pop a cork or open up a bourbon to celebrate!

Advertisement

If you enjoy stories like these, please consider becoming a PJ Media VIP. VIP membership gives you access to exclusive content and helps us in our mission to report the truth. Use the code FIGHT for 60% off!