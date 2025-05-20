Pass the Big Beautiful Bill — or Be Objectively Pro-Democrat

When I was a kid, it was not uncommon to hear "Whaddya want, egg in your beer?"

It confused me at the time — why would anyone want egg in their beer? — but the point was that there were limits to what could be asked, and you had reached that limit.

Advertisement

That got me thinking back to Trump 45, and a couple of pieces I wrote then: "#NeverTrump: Objectively Pro-Democrat" and "Seriously, #NeverTrump, What WILL You Give Up to Own Trump".

I'm beginning to think some Republicans need to be asked the same questions.

The big factor in this is the Big Beautiful Bill. There are some people on X who are making sense — like @InsurrectionBarbie, who writes this about the bill:

Perfection does not exist. Especially in Washington DC. I would love to have single subject matter bills that actually cut spending drastically, but I also am not the type of person that’s going to make perfect the enemy of good.

@D.L. Campanile follows that with:

We have a thin majority. We can compromise and accomplish something much better than if we were in the minority, but we'll never get it through if we start doing purity tests.

Now, the Big Beautiful Bill, as "Barbie" says, is imperfect. It doesn't do everything one might want. On the other hand, as my Twitchy colleague Sam J points out:

It delivers the largest tax cut in American history. It includes NO TAX ON TIPS and NO TAX ON OVERTIME. It delivers Big, Beautiful Deportations. It finishes President Trump’s border wall. It boosts Border Patrol and ICE agents on the frontlines. It protects Medicaid for Americans by kicking 1.4 million illegals off the benefits. It requires able-bodied Americans to work if they receive benefits. It reverses the spending curse plaguing Washington, D.C. It ends taxpayer-funded sex change for minors. It provides historic tax relief to Social Security recipients. It will give Americans PERMANENT tax relief through the Trump Tax Cuts. PERMANENT. It finally modernizes air traffic control. It ends the taxpayer-funded Green New Scam. It incentivizes MADE IN AMERICA. It is pro-family. It repeals Democrats’ insane attack on the gig economy. It protects family farmers. It’s a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionize our nation’s defense capabilities and protect the homeland against new threats. It unleashes American energy dominance. It boosts American mineral development.

Advertisement

(I hasten to mention that she writes for Twitchy, not that Sam is twitchy.)

Now, I've stolen all of her points, but she expands on them in her post — I encourage you, I exhort you to go read it. Once you finish reading this post.

Is it doing everything everyone might want? Well, no. For example, I'd prefer it to kill SLS and use the money to restore science funding at NASA. Right now, the current NASA budget for science has:

Astrophysics: cut by two-thirds to $487 million.

Heliophysics: cut by nearly 50% to $455 million.

Earth Science: cut by over 50% to $1.033 billion.

Planetary Science: cut by 30% to $1.929 billion.

The budget does include a planned wind-down of SLS, Orion, and the Lunar Gateway, but I'd say just down tools and put the money somewhere productive.

But that's the point. We have a chance, with the Big Beautiful Bill, to do a bunch of things that need doing.

Whaddaya want, eggs in your beer?

And, as Sam says, we have to not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. If this doesn't pass, several things will happen:

They'll have to try again and very possibly end up doing another Continuing Resolution so things that we need are still getting funded while funding all sorts of things like USAID that should never have been funded.

They make it much harder to do this under reconciliation, which means we give Chuck Schumer the chance to pretty much block anything, while

It means that it gives the Democrats and the Trump-deranged Republicans a talking point to say, "See, Trump was lying because he's a lying liar who lies!" in the midterms.

Advertisement

And think about what happens then. If we lose the House in 2026, the next Trump impeachment will start a little after noon on Jan. 3, 2027 — because that's when the Democrat-controlled House will come into session.

It goes back to what I was saying in 2018. Trump — and Mike Johnson and John Thune — may not be delivering everything we want. But if Chip Roy and Rand Paul succeed in blocking the Big Beautiful Bill, the result will be objectively pro-Democrat.

And we will have squandered a generational opportunity.

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

Help us continue to report on DOGE's accomplishments and expose leftist corruption. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.