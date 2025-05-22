Tapper’s Book May End Kamala's Political Career

There’s still no word yet as to whether Kamala Harris will run for governor of California or hold out for another doomed attempt at the presidency. But it might be a moot point in light of revelations in Jake Tapper's new book "Original Sin" about the Biden administration's systematic cover-up of Joe Biden's cognitive decline. Oh sure, we all knew Biden was impaired, but the difference between today and the four years of the Biden presidency is that now even the liberal media is talking about it, and Kamala can’t run from her role in the cover-up.

Past reports indicate that Kamala will make a decision on a gubernatorial bid by this fall. The question is, how will the mainstream coverage of this Biden-Harris administration scandal impact her decision?

She has some serious explaining to do. Throughout Biden's presidency, she consistently portrayed him as a "strong, effective, and capable leader." Even after that disastrous June 2024 debate that ultimately led to Biden's withdrawal from the race, Harris doubled down, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper it was just "a slow start, but it was a strong finish."

This scandal isn't going away. If she chooses to run for governor, she won’t be able to hide from it. In fact, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, already a declared candidate in the race, is demanding answers. In a blistering statement, he called out both Harris and former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, who announced his gubernatorial bid in April.

“What I’ve seen in news coverage and excerpts from the new book ‘Original Sin’ is deeply troubling. At the highest levels of our government, those in power were intentionally complicit or told outright lies in a systematic cover up to keep Joe Biden’s mental decline from the public,” Villaraigosa said in a statement. “Now, we have come to learn this cover up includes two prominent California politicians who served as California Attorney General – one who is running for Governor and another who is thinking about running for Governor.”

Voters deserve to know the truth, what did Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra know, when did they know it,and most importantly, why didn’t either of them speak out? This cover up directly led to a second Donald Trump term – and as a result, all Californians are paying the price. Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra took an oath of office and were entrusted to protect the American people, but instead Kamala Harris repeatedly said there was nothing wrong with Biden and Becerra turned a blind eye.”

Becerra's response was particularly weak, stating only that "It's clear the President was getting older" while touting his own accomplishments at HHS. That's cute, but it doesn't address the fundamental question of what he knew and when he knew it.

Tapper's book reveals that even unnamed cabinet secretaries were aware of Biden's decline and admitted that he was deliberately kept from them during his final years in office. Given the current state of evidence, Kamala’s previous defiant stance that she had "no regrets" about misleading the American people looks increasingly indefensible. And, whether it's in the California gubernatorial race, or a presidential race, it will be used against her.

The implications for Harris's political future are very real. As Villaraigosa correctly notes, those who participated in deceiving the American people "should never be allowed to hold public office again."

Among many others.

