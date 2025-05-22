Trump, Vance Speak Out on the Killing of Israeli Diplomats

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have condemned the deadly attack of a pro-Palestinian radical on two young Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C.

Trump slammed antisemitic hate and offered condolences to the bereaved. Vance extended his prayers for the victims, Christian Israeli Yaron Lischinsky and his girlfriend Sarah Milgrim, along with their families and co-workers.

On Truth Social, Trump posted, “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”

Meanwhile, Vance posted a photo of the victims, who were set to be engaged as Yaron had bought an engagement ring, and wrote, “My heart breaks for Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who were murdered last night at the Capital Jewish Museum. Antisemitic violence has no place in the United States.” He added, “We're praying for their families and all of our friends at the Israeli Embassy, where the two victims worked.”

My heart breaks for Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who were murdered last night at the Capital Jewish Museum. Antisemitic violence has no place in the United States.



We're praying for their families and all of our friends at the Israeli Embassy, where the two victims… pic.twitter.com/IojnTD7JHN — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 22, 2025

Other Trump administration officials also spoke out. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller responded to the claim “DC Jewish Museum attacker is a far-left activist in Chicago who belongs to Party for Socialism and Liberation,” by stating, “There is a growing cancer of far-left domestic terrorism.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of two staff members from the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC. Our prayers are with their loved ones. This was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins also commented, “I was horrified to hear of the heinous murder of Sarah Milgrim, a native of Overland Park, Kansas, and her fellow Israeli staffer, Yaron Lischinsky in Washington, DC, last night. This disgusting act must be called out for what it truly is- antisemitic terrorism. The evil rot of antisemitism has been allowed to fester far too long in certain circles and this perpetrator must be fully held accountable by the law.”

The USA affiliate of the Yad Vashem Holocaust center in Jerusalem also shared the following statement with PJ Media:

Yad Vashem USA Foundation is appalled by the shooting attack in Washington, DC in which two Israeli embassy staff were murdered - a young couple whose lives were taken as they left an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at the Capital Jewish Museum. This is yet another manifestation of the growing and real threat against Jews around the world, which must be unequivocally denounced. Yad Vashem, the world Holocaust remembrance center, has repeatedly warned that the hateful antisemitism rearing its head across the globe will result in horrific attacks like the one last night. Words are not enough. Authorities and law enforcement must act effectively against all forms of antisemitism.

Our prayers are with the victims’ families and all those in danger of terrorism.

