The Morning Briefing: No Comfort in Dems Admitting We Were Right About Biden's Mush Brain

It's better to be right than wrong, we all know that. It is an especially nice feeling to be proven right after having been told you're wrong for a long time. At least it should be, anyway.
Conservative Americans have been right about a lot of things for a very long time. We've really been on a roll since 2020 and the COVID-19 assault on the health and freedoms of the good people of this country. For the longest time, we had the mainstream media and the government telling us that we were wrong about the origins of the pandemic, the government approach to keeping us "safe," as well as the efficacy of alternative treatments.
Not only were they saying that we were mistaken about everything, they were trying to ruin a lot of us professionally for not agreeing with them.
We're now in the midst of a very extended, "See, we told you so," moment with the Democrats and their mainstream media water-carriers regarding Joe Biden's more than obvious dementia. The Dems are still on their heels and pretending that they just didn't know. Here's something from one of Matt's stories about it yesterday:
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries squirmed his way through an uncomfortable CNN interview Monday night, dodging repeated questions about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and his party’s efforts to hide it from the public.
Wolf Blitzer put Jeffries on the spot, citing a damning passage from “Original Sin,” the forthcoming book by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson. According to the book, Biden was so far gone mentally that he didn’t even recognize George Clooney — at a fundraiser Clooney was hosting for him.
Blitzer was only being tough with Jeffries because he's trying to help his co-hack Tapper sell a book. The new narrative is that the Democratic Party was hiding the reality of Biden's condition from their lapdogs in the press, a laughable assertion. The insidiously symbiotic relationship between CNN and the Democratic National Committee would have made that virtually impossible.
We're absolutely flooded with stories like this; it's a unending wave of vindication.
There is no sweetness with this vindication, however. Being right doesn't erase all that went on leading up to having it be proven. The damage done to the Republic while it was being run by a drooling moron and his commie handlers is going to be difficult to undo. President Trump is doing his best, but the Biden puppet presidency was an absolute wrecking ball.
It's the same with all of the pandemic "vindication." My daughter isn't going to get back the college graduation she didn't get to have because Anthony Fauci thought that the best way to flex was to overreact and become the tyrant he always dreamt of being. The schoolchildren who are hopelessly behind aren't suddenly going to catch up because we were right all along.
There won't be any endzone celebrations for any of this.
What I would like to see is every person involved in the COVID tyranny and the Biden charade be disgraced and disenfranchised for life. Instead, they've got presidential pardons and book deals. Even Andrew Cuomo is making a comeback, running for mayor of New York City despite having a body count due to his COVID mistakes.
It's not a perfect world, and bittersweetness is always more bitter than sweet. I do think that we should all keep working on that disenfranchisement idea of mine, though.
