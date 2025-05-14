Mayoral Candidate Murdered During Livestream

Mexico is no stranger to political violence. Last year alone, there were 661 attacks on people and facilities related to politics, which is said to be a new record, according to human rights organization Data Cívica. And those are just the ones that were reported. But rarely are these incidents caught on camera. Sadly, the most recent one was, and it resulted in four deaths, including the candidate herself.

Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez was running for mayor of Texistepec, a town of about 20,000 people, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, which is located southeast of Mexico City along the Gulf coast. She was a member of the Morena party — the same party Claudia Sheinbaum belongs to — and on Sunday, she was out and about greeting her supporters at what's been called a campaign rally. They greeted her with smiles, hugs, and cheers, and by all accounts, it started out as a pleasant, positive event.

As she walked through the streets, someone was filming the event for a Facebook livestream when things took a turn. Gunfire erupted, killing Gutiérrez and either three or four others. Three other people were wounded. Witness reported hearing about 20 gunshots, and as you can see in the video, the scene quickly turned chaotic.

🇲🇽😱 Mexican Cartel Kills Mayoral Candidate Live on Air



In the Mexican state of Veracruz, mayoral candidate Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez was shot dead on livestream during a campaign event in the city of Texistepec. Three other people were also killed in the ambush.



The attack… pic.twitter.com/df7Mn4Mk6S — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 13, 2025

On Monday morning, Sheinbaum confirmed the attack during a press conference but claimed she had no information. She also said that her government was working with Veracruz state officials. Veracruz governor Rocío Nahle issued a statement that said, "No position or office is worth a person’s life. We will find those responsible for this cowardly murder of the Morena candidate and supporters in Texistepec."

Beyond that, information is a little murky. Many media outlets in both the United States and Mexico have suggested that the gunman or gunmen was/were members of a cartel. However, yesterday, another mayoral candidate was arrested, though I can't find confirmation — just speculation — that it was in connection with the shootings. Voting in Veracruz will take place on June 1.

What I can tell you is that in late April, another mayoral candidate in another town in Veracruz, Anuar Valencia, was murdered at his headquarters. According to the Associated Press, "state interior secretary Ricardo Ahued Bardahuil, who has security responsibilities, said that candidates from various parties had made 20 reports to the state prosecutor’s office about security-related issues."

What I can also tell you is that Mexican media is reporting that this poor man and his daughter just happened to see the campaign event and stepped out to meet the candidate. They were both reportedly killed. There is heartbreaking video of his wife circulating online. He was apparently a police officer, enjoying a day off with his family. Something as innocent as stepping outside to meet a political candidate cost him his life.

¡Perdió la vida por saludar a la candidata!



Miguel Ángel Navarro Lechuga, policía municipal de Jáltipan, estaba en su día de descanso. Al ver pasar la caravana de MORENA, salió con su hija Marisol a saludar a la candidata Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez.



Y en ese momento comenzó el… pic.twitter.com/8WfpIK30v3 — Teresa Mendoza 💜 (@MaTere_Mendoza) May 12, 2025

Why did I decide to write about this? Because I think it makes an excellent case for stronger border security for our country. As I stated at the beginning of this article, Mexico is no stranger to political violence, and it's often worse at the local level. Criminal organizations want to gain power, and they seem to think that's the best way to do so. Many of these candidates understand the risk, and some even hire bodyguards.

There's a saying — and a Morrissey song — "America Is Not the World." There's also the variation that the "world is not the United States." Basically, it implies that our values are our values, and other countries have their own. These phrases are often used derogatively, but I don't necessarily see them that way. I'm glad America is not the world. I'm glad we're not like Mexico in this instance. Imagine if every person running for mayor of a small town in certain parts of the United States felt their life was at risk. Imagine if a police officer and his daughter in your town stepped outside to meet a political candidate and ended up gunned down, as if this were almost considered routine.

But far too many on the left don't seem to understand that the world is, indeed, not the United States. (And I'm not necessarily talking about the people in power. I'm talking about regular, everyday leftists who are up in arms over our border issues — people who some of us may interact with daily.) That's why they're okay with opening up the border and letting Tren de Aragua and MS-13, Mexican cartels, and other terrorists in without consequences.

Most of them do not seem to truly understand what these people are capable of. They don't seem to understand that TdA is likely working for the fake Venezuelan terrorist government to create destabilization in the United States. They don't seem to understand that MS-13 members don't just murder for reasons gang members typically murder; they often commit satanic rituals. They don't seem to understand that cartel members are heavily involved in human trafficking and the way they use small children.

That's why they elect leaders who will hop on a plane to El Salvador. That's why they call President Nayib Bukele a dictator when, up until this year, most of them didn't even know he existed. I'd be willing to bet most of them did not truly understand what El Salvador was like until he cleaned that country up. Whether you agree with the way he did it or not, his constituents are overwhelmingly happy with it, and that's their right after living in fear of MS-13 for years. At the end of the day, that's their business, not mine or yours.

There are far worse "human atrocities" around the world than what goes on in that country in 2025. Why isn't the left focused on that? I'd love to see some of them stop spouting off at the mouth — or keyboard — and go volunteer in one of these other countries to see what it's like.

As I've said many times before, I love Latin America. I love Latin Americans. I have a bigger bleeding heart than you can imagine (though I also have a brain; don't just accept what the fake news wants to spoon-feed us ). And I want what's best for law-abiding Latin Americans and the United States. Opening up our borders and allowing these terrorist organizations to enter willy-nilly isn't it for any of us. Not only does it make our country less safe, but it also encourages these criminal organizations to continue operating and spread their presence throughout the world.

Despite what the fake news tells you, focusing on our border is not about deporting grandmothers and doctors. It's about keeping our country safe. We will hammer that point home here at PJ Media in hopes that some people finally get it. But we need your help to ensure our voices are louder than the fake news.

