The Fire Still Burns: Richard Pryor, Fentanyl, and America’s Fatal High

“When you’re on fire, people will get out of your way.”

That was Richard Pryor’s reflection, grim, sardonic, unforgettable, about the night he ignited himself while freebasing cocaine. He ran down the street, lit like a torch, chased by his own demons. Somehow, he turned it into comedy. Pryor didn’t joke to escape pain; he weaponized it. His wounds were part of his act, and that act became America’s mirror.

Advertisement

Today, we don’t need a mirror. We need a fire alarm. Because the blaze Pryor ran from? It never really went out. It’s just changed compounds, from cocaine to fentanyl, and now it’s everywhere. But this time, the country doesn’t even notice the smell of smoke.

The Pryor Prophecy

In "Live on the Sunset Strip," Pryor lays it all out. (Explicit Content: Contains strong language, adult themes, and racial slurs. Viewer discretion advised.) His drug use, his psychotic break, the night he nearly died. And somehow, he made it funny without making it less tragic.

He mocked his addiction as a separate being: “It ain’t you talkin’, it’s the pipe.” That wasn't shtick. It was theology. Pryor knew that addiction hijacked the soul, shoved the real self into the trunk, and floored the gas.

He didn’t just perform stand-up; he stood up. He admitted what being a junkie really was: compulsion, humiliation, and total loss of control. “You get up in the morning, and the first thing you need is more,” he said. That was the truth. Ugly. Accurate. And delivered with the surgical precision of someone who’d lived every second.

Fentanyl: The Silent Explosion

Fast-forward several decades. The chemicals are different; the pain is not. Fentanyl doesn’t need a lighter. It doesn’t need a pipe. Just two milligrams, barely enough to cover Lincoln’s nose on a penny, can kill you.

Advertisement

In 2023, over 110,000 Americans died from drug overdoses. Around 70% of those involved used synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The streets Pryor ran down ablaze now run through towns that look like cemeteries.

This isn't confined to back alleys. It’s in high schools. In suburban homes. In the pills that college students take to study. It's laced into fake Xanax. Into counterfeit Adderall. Into hope, crushed and bagged in dime-sized Ziplocs.

And unlike Pryor’s world, there’s no spotlight now. No crowd to gasp or laugh. Just the eerie silence of a nation overdosing behind closed doors.

A Crisis No One Wants to Cover

Richard Pryor didn’t theorize about addiction; he defined it. With blistering clarity, he laid it bare: Being a junkie wasn’t about glamour or rebellion. It was about need, about compulsion. About the sick ritual of getting up, chasing a high you stopped enjoying years ago, and selling pieces of your soul for a few more hours of numbness.

And yet today, with tens of thousands dying from fentanyl, there’s near silence. No urgency. No nightly coverage. No award-winning exposés. The same society that once sat spellbound listening to Pryor now turns the channel when the body bags stack up in flyover states.

The press would rather cover Taylor Swift’s tour bus than a high schooler overdosing in a school parking lot. Unless the victim’s famous, the crisis isn’t clickable. And if you ask why, they’ll mumble something about “compassion fatigue.”

Advertisement

But this isn’t fatigue, it’s cowardice. It’s moral malpractice. We know where the drugs are coming from. We know who’s selling them. We know who’s dying. And we know who’s not talking about it.

This isn’t a war on drugs. It’s a surrender. And the only thing more deadly than fentanyl right now is the silence surrounding it.

Borderless, Shameless, and Ruthless

Fentanyl doesn’t make itself in basements or backyards. It’s cooked in Chinese labs, shipped to Mexico, and smuggled across a southern border that, under President Biden, was thrown wide open.

In January 2021, President Biden halted wall construction, ended the “Remain in Mexico” policy, and gutted interior enforcement. ICE detainments plummeted, and catch-and-release became routine again.

Even the language changed: “illegal alien” became “undocumented migrant,” as if softening the term would dull the consequences.

The result? Record-breaking crossings. Cartels are in control. Fentanyl is riding in disguised as candy. In 2023 alone, authorities seized enough to kill every American several times over.

So when President Trump began his second term, he inherited chaos and a biochemical invasion.

He reinstated border enforcement, reignited wall construction, restored Title 42, and reclassified fentanyl as a national security threat. Intelligence channels with Mexico reopened. Pressure was placed on China. Trafficking was no longer tolerated; it was hunted.

Advertisement

Trump didn’t treat this like a public health problem. He treated it like war.

Because that’s what it is, and we need a wartime president.

Between the Cracks: Pain and Punishment

But not everyone abusing opioids is a criminal. And not everyone using them is abusing them.

In our zeal to fight fentanyl, another group has quietly suffered, the chronically ill, the disabled, and those living every day with pain most of us can’t imagine.

They’re not addicts. They’re not threats. They’re simply trying to survive. For them, strong opioid medication isn’t a luxury; it’s dignity.

But thanks to overcorrection, they’ve become collateral damage. Doctors are afraid to prescribe, pharmacies are scared to fill, and patients are left in agony, not because they’re sick but because someone else was reckless.

It’s a bitter irony: we’ve made it easier to get fentanyl off the street than morphine through a doctor.

Even Pryor, late in life, struck by MS, said, “It hurts so bad, I pray for sleep.” We can’t abandon people like him in our rush to fix a problem they didn’t cause.

Compassion must have a spine. But justice must still have a heart.

A Torch Worth Passing

Richard Pryor once lit himself on fire. Today, it’s the soul of the nation that’s burning.

We’ve replaced awareness with apathy. We’ve traded public confession for private demise. And we’ve allowed a synthetic poison to become the leading cause of death for adults under 45.

Advertisement

Pryor showed us the wound and let us laugh through the tears. But laughter alone can’t save lives. Truth can. And we need it now more than ever, even if it stings.

So let’s light the torch, not to burn, but to see, to see what we’ve become, and more importantly, to remember who we’ve lost.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

fHelp us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.