Home Front Alert: ISIS Attack Thwarted at Army Facility Near Detroit, Michigan

A former National Guardsman from Melvindale, Mich, near Dearborn, was busted for attempting a mass shooting at a base in nearby Warren, Mich.

FACT-O-RAMA! Dearborn and the surrounding neighborhoods are home to a massive Muslim/Arab population.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, was arrested and charged with providing training and materiel to undercover federal agents. Investigators claim the attack is related to ISIS.

The plan was to launch a mass shooting at the U.S. Army’s Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) facility just north of Detroit. This is not a military base but more of an Army facility.

From the TACOM website:

TACOM, a Major Subordinate Command of Army Materiel Command, manages the Army's ground equipment supply chain, which constitutes about 60 percent of the Army's total equipment. If a Soldier drives it, shoots it, wears it or eats it, we sustain it. BUILDING ARMY READINESS Our workforce includes highly skilled and uniquely qualified professionals, from engineers and industrial artisans to senior logisticians and business analysts. Our largely civilian workforce is critical to building Army readiness around the world.

Said not only provided ammunition, magazines, firebombs, and weapons training to undercover agents, but he also flew a drone of the TACOM facility while planning his nefarious attack.

While showing a training video to the undercover agents, Said allegedly told them, "For us, whether they're armed or not, it's shoot-to-kill."

Said visited the facility — in uniform — and agreed to a voluntary phone search where officials found unsettling conversations supporting ISIS.

U.S. Attorney Gorgon released a statement after the arrest, which occurred on the day of the planned attack:

ISIS is a brutal terrorist organization which seeks to kill Americans. Helping ISIS or any other terrorist organization prepare or carry out acts of violence is not only a reprehensible crime – it is a threat to our entire nation and way of life. Our office will not tolerate such crimes or threats, and we will use the full weight of the law against anyone who engages in terrorism.

Michigan Governor "Stretchin'" Gretchen Whitmer, who leads the Michigan National Guard, also piped in:

I'm thankful for the strong partnership of our law enforcement agencies to thwart an attack on brave service members and civilian employees at Detroit Arsenal. We have a zero-tolerance policy for threats of terrorism or acts of violence in our state. Michigan service members step up every day to protect our national security at home and overseas. We will continue to have their backs.

Said is looking at a possibility of 20 years in the hoosegow for each charge.

The U.S. representative for Melvindale is Democrat Shri Thanedar, who recently released impeachment articles against President Trump. It is unsure if he has released a statement. It is also unknown if Representative Rashida Tlaib has yet to release a statement.