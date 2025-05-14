Three New Jersey Dems May Be Stripped of Committee Assignments After 'Storming' ICE Facility

After a protest last Friday at a New Jersey ICE facility housing illegal aliens, where three Democratic members of Congress stormed the detention center in a political stunt, Georgia Republican Buddy Carter has introduced a resolution to strip them of their committee assignments.

Their showboating did not amuse the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"These members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and the detainees at risk," DHS said in a statement.

"Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility," DHS said.

Bodycam footage showed one member assaulting an ICE agent.

NEW: DHS has provided @FoxNews ICE bodycam video from the altercation at the Delaney Hall detention facility yesterday. They say the video clearly shows @RepLaMonica (red clothing) shoving/elbowing her way past a DHS agent to get past the gate and into the property, followed… pic.twitter.com/GOAKm6U80W — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 10, 2025

Carter introduced a resolution that would remove Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman from the Appropriations Committee, Rep. Rob Menendez from the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Rep. LaMonica McIver from committees on Homeland Security and Small Business.

"The radical left has lost their minds – they would rather raid an ICE facility to defend criminal illegal immigrants than represent their own constituents," Carter told Fox News Digital of his legislation.

"This behavior constitutes an assault on our brave ICE agents and undermines the rule of law," he added. "The three members involved in this stunt do not deserve to sit on committees alongside serious lawmakers."

Democrats have been experts at "Street Theater" for sixty years. Back then, it was new, exciting, and different. Now, it's just boring.

Politico:

In a joint statement, Menendez, Watson Coleman, and McIver called Carter’s resolution an attempt to distract from the GOP’s pending domestic policy bill, which they said would “strip healthcare away from 13.7 million Americans and slash programs that strengthen our communities and make them healthier.” “As we all know, Members of Congress have a legal right to conduct oversight at any DHS detention facility without prior notice, and that’s exactly what we were doing last week,” they added.

Oversight? Is that what they were doing? Sheesh.

Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries made it clear that arresting the New Jerseyites would be a declaration of war.

“They’ll find out. They’ll find out. They’ll find out,” Jeffries said Tuesday when asked how he’d respond if the three Democratic members were arrested. “That’s a red line. It’s a red line, it’s very clear," he added.

“It’s a joke," Jeffries said. "They know better than to go down that road. And it’s been made loudly and abundantly clear to the Trump administration. We’re not going to be intimidated by their tactics to try to force principled opposition from not standing up to their extremism.”

There's nothing principled about conducting "oversight" by forcing your way past law enforcement to make a political point. And who's the "extremist"? Someone who is trying to enforce the law or someone who violently looks to violate it?

Talking about a "joke," Mr. Leader. "Oversight"? Really?

Sheesh.

