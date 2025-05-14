CNN Finds the Weirdest Way to Spin Lower Egg Prices to Make Donald Trump Look Bad

Inflation loomed over Joe Biden’s four years in office, and grocery prices were particularly monstrous. One particular marker of the impact that Bidenflation had on Americans’ grocery bills was egg prices.

According to Trading Economics, egg prices are down 7.17% over the past year. In March, egg prices hit an all-time high of $8.17 a dozen. Retail egg prices are a lagging indicator, so the prices you see in stores are a reflection of economic conditions from earlier. In other words, March’s high prices were indicative of how bad inflation had been under Biden.

President Donald Trump has been touting the tumbling price of eggs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics pegs the price drop at a whopping 12.7% between March and April. Of course, this is great news for consumers, especially those who eat a lot of eggs.

It’s not hard to imagine that the mainstream media would be shouting from the rooftops if such a stunning drop in prices took place when a Democrat was in power, but since Trump is in the White House, media outlets will look for ways to spin this as a negative. I’m looking at you, CNN.

The once “most trusted name in news” published a story on Wednesday that covered the lower egg prices. The headline shows how weirdly the network is trying to spin the news to avoid giving the Trump administration any credit.

In a piece with the bold headline of “Trump’s egg price fiction has suddenly become reality,” reporter David Goldman leads with the claim that the president has been lying about egg prices going down. What a strange way to report a story.

Goldman writes:

For months, President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that egg prices are tumbling. It wasn’t true then, but it’s true now. Egg prices fell 12.7% last month, the biggest monthly decline since 1984, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. And they could continue to fall this month, too: The USDA reported last week that a dozen large white-shell eggs now cost $3.30 on average, down a whopping 69 cents from a week before. It’s a remarkable reversal after egg prices surged in each of the past five months – and 17 of the past 19 months – because of a deadly avian flu epidemic that necessitated the mass culling of egg-laying hens.

He waits until the eighth paragraph to admit that Trump may have been talking about wholesale egg prices, which began to go down before retail prices did. (Wholesale egg prices are a leading indicator.)

Goldman even tries to accuse Trump of lying about the percentage of the decrease in egg prices. Even if he’s talking about wholesale prices, Trump has a well-established habit of speaking off the cuff when he doesn’t have exact figures at his disposal. He also has a deep-seated gift of hyperbole. Only CNN would take a claim about numbers from Trump so literally.

“So Trump’s claim that consumer egg prices are down is finally true – even if the timing of his claim and the wild percentages he threw around were grossly inaccurate,” Goldman concludes his article.

If I were being charitable, I would accuse Goldman and CNN of a weird flex. But even I can’t be that charitable.

It’s not hard to figure out that this is yet another example of the mainstream media doing everything it can to make Trump look bad when the news is good. We don’t loathe these people enough.

