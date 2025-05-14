'Unwoke' Free-for-All #87: Will Movie Theaters Go the Way of Shopping Malls?

Stephen Kruiser | 6:10 PM on May 14, 2025
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

We are back after once again experiencing delays that had to do with me traveling. The next time I do an extended stay in Michigan, I am going to have a full podcast recording setup there. Our only excuse then will be drunkenness or being distracted by watching old Johnny Carson clips on YouTube. 

I just wanted to make it clear that any recent gaps in programming are my fault. 

Since we had already planned to get heavily into politics on the VIP side, Kevin and I wanted to go for some more cultural fare before we hopped on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony. On a recent walk I was pondering seeing a movie in a theater, which is weird for me. I then began to wonder if movie theaters were on their way out and would end up like empty shopping malls — painful reminders of a glorious past. 

via GIPHY

Shopping malls have a very special place in the hearts of stand-up comics who spent a lot of time on the road in the 1980s and '90s, which Kevin and I discuss at length in this episode. 

WE MISS YOU, SHOPPING MALL RECORD STORES. 

Advertisement

One thing I forgot to mention is that I still go to a mall once a year because my eye doctor is in it. A good third of it is a ghost town, but Sunglass Hut remains eternal. 

Back to the theaters. Can they last in the age when everyone has a 17,000-inch television in their basements? I don't even have a basement, but I'm thinking of getting one just to be able to accommodate a larger TV. Or I'll build a house from scratch around the big screen. You just know that there are people out there doing that. 

We have missed you all, dear "Unwoke" faithful, and would love to hear about your movie theater-going habits. 

Enjoy!

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser
Categories: COLUMNS CULTURE

Recommended

Same Day a Democrat ‘Outs’ Herself as a Swinger, the Media Plays the ‘Dumb Blonde’ Card on Pam Bondi Scott Pinsker
Trump Shocks the World — Again Robert Spencer
Supreme Court Set to End Era of Nationwide Judicial Injunctions Matt Margolis
Mayoral Candidate Murdered During Livestream Sarah Anderson
CNN Finds the Weirdest Way to Spin Lower Egg Prices to Make Donald Trump Look Bad Chris Queen
The Fire Still Burns: Richard Pryor, Fentanyl, and America’s Fatal High David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Leave Rachael Ray Alone
How George Freaking Clooney Forced the Democrats to Finally Dump Biden
The Party That Prays for Collapse
Advertisement