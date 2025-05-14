'Unwoke' Free-for-All #87: Will Movie Theaters Go the Way of Shopping Malls?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

We are back after once again experiencing delays that had to do with me traveling. The next time I do an extended stay in Michigan, I am going to have a full podcast recording setup there. Our only excuse then will be drunkenness or being distracted by watching old Johnny Carson clips on YouTube.

I just wanted to make it clear that any recent gaps in programming are my fault.

Since we had already planned to get heavily into politics on the VIP side, Kevin and I wanted to go for some more cultural fare before we hopped on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony. On a recent walk I was pondering seeing a movie in a theater, which is weird for me. I then began to wonder if movie theaters were on their way out and would end up like empty shopping malls — painful reminders of a glorious past.

via GIPHY

Shopping malls have a very special place in the hearts of stand-up comics who spent a lot of time on the road in the 1980s and '90s, which Kevin and I discuss at length in this episode.

WE MISS YOU, SHOPPING MALL RECORD STORES.

One thing I forgot to mention is that I still go to a mall once a year because my eye doctor is in it. A good third of it is a ghost town, but Sunglass Hut remains eternal.

Back to the theaters. Can they last in the age when everyone has a 17,000-inch television in their basements? I don't even have a basement, but I'm thinking of getting one just to be able to accommodate a larger TV. Or I'll build a house from scratch around the big screen. You just know that there are people out there doing that.

We have missed you all, dear "Unwoke" faithful, and would love to hear about your movie theater-going habits.

Enjoy!

