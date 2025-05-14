Kevin O’Leary Called Kamala Harris a 'Loser' on CNN, and All Hell Broke Loose

During a fiery CNN panel discussion, entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary caused a meltdown among fellow guests when he bluntly called former Vice President Kamala Harris a “loser” and refused to back down.

The conversation initially centered around former President Joe Biden’s expected decision to exit the race following a lackluster campaign stretch. But things took a dramatic turn when Bakari Sellers warned Democrats about overlooking Harris.

“One of the things I will tell you is that there are a large swath of the Democratic Party… who did not simply want you to skip over Kamala Harris to be the nominee,” Sellers said.

O’Leary jumped in with both feet: “You’re not finishing this properly,” he interrupted. “They did not run a process. They picked a loser and she lost and she got slaughtered because they didn’t run the process.”

That set off an immediate backlash on the panel. Van Lathan, co-host of some podcast that I’m sure you’ve never listened to, objected to that characterization.

“First of all, like let’s just make sure that we maintain some respect for Kamala Harris,” he said. “I think referring to her as a loser is disrespectful.”

That’s cute. I wonder if he objects to his friends on the left who call Trump “Hitler” because it’s “disrespectful.” Please.

But O’Leary doubled down. “She was never elected in the process,” he said. “She should have run against other contenders.”

Scott Jennings pivoted briefly to discuss Biden’s own disappearance from the public eye after dropping out. “From the point at which he dropped out of the campaign, he basically disappeared,” Jennings said. “And I still want to know who was making the monumental policy decisions.”

Trying to calm tensions, Sellers added, “There’s nothing about Kamala Harris that’s a loser. Let’s just put that aside.”

But O’Leary wasn’t done. “Oh, I think there is. She lost big time.”

That sparked a round of crosstalk as CNN host Abby Phillip attempted to rein in the segment. “Listen, we are not going to — hold on,” she said.

O’Leary continued, “I’m talking facts. She got slaughtered because they disavowed the process. They anointed her and she got slaughtered. That’s what happened. We do not have to bake facts.”

Phillip pushed back: “Kevin, just one point of clarification: she was elected in the 2020 election along with Joe Biden,” as if that makes a difference.

“She was anointed into that position,” O’Leary pointed out.

Yet for some reason, Phillip was still hung up on the idea that because she was pseudo-elected as vice president four years earlier that it makes a difference.

“She was elected in 2020 on the same ticket as Joe Biden,” she said again. “So, there’s that.”

“She couldn’t put two sentences together,” O’Leary pointed out.

“Oh, come on, Kevin,” Phillip said.

O’Leary stood firm. “It’s true!”

The segment was cut off as the show teased its next topic, but the damage was done. O’Leary’s blunt assessment of Harris triggered the liberals on the panel.

