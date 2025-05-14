Same Day a Democrat ‘Outs’ Herself as a Swinger, the Media Plays the ‘Dumb Blonde’ Card on Pam Bondi

We’ve already written about the ongoing mess with Virginia’s GOP. But to be fair, Virginia’s Democrats aren’t exactly firing on all cylinders, either. One candidate for the House of Delegates just outed herself as being “ethically nonmonogamous,” i.e., a swinger.

Hmm.

Sure hope she lives in a swing district! *Ba-bump-bump-ching!* (“Thank you! Be sure to tip your waitress! Try the veal.”)

Of course, no one had asked her about her sex life, probably because nobody cares. Nonetheless, Yvonne Rorrer, 47, decided to volunteer the information all on her own:

Rorrer, a Democratic candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates in the 47th district, revealed Saturday on social media that she is married and ethically nonmonogamous, meaning she and her husband consensually date other couples together. “In politics, people love to dig up the unexpected and spin it into a spectacle,” the 47-year-old wrote on social media. “I don’t do shame, and I sure won’t give anyone else the opportunity to tell my story.” Rorrer told HuffPost on Tuesday that while no one was threatening to out her, she believes word of her lifestyle would have gotten out of her inner circle in Stuart, Virginia, her hometown with a population of just over 1,000. [emphasis added]

The opposite was far more likely: Had Rorrer simply kept her mouth (and/or bedroom doors) shut, the likelihood that this would’ve been an issue on the campaign trail was practically nil. The district she’s running in is overwhelmingly conservative; Trump captured nearly 80% of the vote.

Rorrer might swing, but her district doesn’t. It’s MAGA country.

And had the issue been raised, the mainstream media would’ve rallied to her defense. She would’ve been interviewed on CNN, MSNBC, and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and become an instant celebrity.

She’s a Democratic woman, after all.

Had an evil Republican dared attack her, he would’ve been torn to shreds by the media. Why do you care about her sex life, you sick, twisted pervert?!

As they did to Trump, the media would’ve accused Rorrer's opponent of “slut shaming” this nice, wholesome, “ethically nonmonogamous” lady.

Getting outed was the best thing that could’ve happened to her campaign, which is probably why Rorrer opted to make the announcement herself.

It’ll likely lead to a slew of new donations.

Suddenly, even in a district that went for Trump by an 80%-20% margin, she now has a fighting chance. People know who she is. (And if she doesn’t win, hey, there’s always OnlyFans.)

But more than anything else, it also highlights the dramatic difference between the media’s causal misogyny of Republican women and how they go out of their way to shield and protect Democratic women.

Because, on the exact same day Rorrer was lauded for being so “brave” about her lifestyle in dozens of outlets, including The Independent, The Independent ran another story about a different female politician — and the tonal shift was striking. Here was the headline: Stephen Miller is running the DOJ, and Pam Bondi is just a figurehead, report claims: ‘She is like an actor’

It’s from a story they lifted from The New York Times, and their critique of Attorney General Pam Bondi was so brazenly dismissive, sexist, and condescending, the contrast between her and Rorrer was as obvious as an upside-down pineapple:

Attorney General Pam Bondi is said to be acting as a figurehead, and the Department of Justice is being run from the West Wing, according to a report by The New York Times. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is alleged to be setting the agenda for the department from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in conjunction with President Donald Trump, the paper reports.

So, did Trump hire Bondi because she’s highly qualified and impeccably credentialed? Nah. She got the job because she’s good-looking! (C’mon, you don’t think a WOMAN could really do the job, do you? Obviously, a man was helping her.)

The president has long been known for his love of hiring people as if it were a casting call, and pays special attention to their TV performances, a particular strength of the attorney general.

“It feels like she is just performing a part,” [attorney Elizabeth Oyer, who was fired from the Justice Department] said of Bondi. “She is like an actor, in a way.”

An actor?

Out of all of Trump’s cabinet picks, Bondi was, quite possibly, the most experienced, battle-tested, and credentialed for her assignment. (Way more so than many of the men, including Pete Hegseth.) She was Florida’s attorney general for eight years!

Florida is America’s third-most populous state. It’s enormous. (And if you know anything about Florida Man, you know AG ain’t a dull job.)

Bondi is exponentially more qualified than the RFK Junior’s pop was when he was nominated by President Kennedy in 1961! Back then, JFK even joked about it, saying, “I can’t see that it’s wrong to give [Bobby] a little legal experience before he goes out to practice law.”

Related: Election Denialism at the DNC: Dems Discover David Hogg Is a White Male, Demand Revote

But Bondi is a “conventionally attractive” Republican woman. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s thin and beautiful.

Therefore, the Democrats attack her as an unqualified bimbo.

It’s the same sort of sexist attacks they’ve been doing to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. By any objective standard, Leavitt has been an absolute rockstar; she’s the youngest press secretary in American history, great at her job, and smart as a whip. But the liberal misogynists can’t see beyond her blonde hair and pretty face.

Remember this gem from longtime CNN political commentator Roland Martin?

Karoline Leavitt is an idiot and airhead https://t.co/4PJsf3Js0U — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 21, 2025

Or those enlightened feminists on “The View” claiming Leavitt only got the job because she’s good-looking?

THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR: Karoline Leavitt was only hired by Donald Trump because she's a '10.' You know that what it is.



How disrespectful.pic.twitter.com/bwjXQY8yIB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2025

Casual misogyny is still the media’s go-to protocol when it comes to undercutting the qualifications of conservative women: She’s an actor! A bimbo! She was hired for her looks!

And all too often, the casual misogyny isn’t casual at all: It’s vicious, vile, and stridently anti-woman. The more conservative she is, the more misogynistic they are. No attack is too cruel or too petty.

They swing for the fences.

Meanwhile, liberal women just swing — and those same media outlets can’t stop applauding.

