Election Denialism at the DNC: Dems Discover David Hogg Is a White Male, Demand Revote

“It will be the end of democracy, functional democracy.” —Bernie Sanders, warning Americans what would happen if Trump won in 2024

Turns out, Sen. Sanders was exactly right: Donald Trump did win in 2024 — and now, the Democratic National Committee has decided that its freely-held, one-man-one-vote “election” for vice chair didn’t matter.

It’s the end of democracy after all!

I call it a Buckley Prophecy, based on the late, great scribe’s take on the 1964 election: “They told me if I voted for Goldwater, we would get into a war in Vietnam. Well, I voted for Goldwater… and that’s what happened.”

About three months ago, David Hogg was elected vice chair of the DNC. At first, party insiders were giddy: After Trump shocked ‘em by winning the young male vote in November, David Hogg — the 20-something celebrity gun control advocate — seemed tailor-made for this moment:

March for Our Lives co-founder David M. Hogg ’23 was elected vice chair of the Democratic National Committee on Saturday after campaigning to win back young voters who drifted to the Republican party in November. Hogg, 24, will serve as a major party figurehead alongside three other vice chairs and newly elected party chair Ken Martin — a former Minnesota state party leader and former Harris-Walz campaign official. He is the youngest person, and the first member of Generation Z, to hold the position. [emphasis added]

Pretty cool, right? Who could woo back the bros better than the studly David Hogg? (Game, set, and match, Joe Rogan!) After all, David Hogg knows what guys really want:

“What I think happened last election is younger men — they would rather vote for somebody who they don’t completely agree with, they don’t feel judged by, than somebody who they do agree with, that they feel like they have to walk on eggshells around constantly… Young people should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on, which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun.” [emphasis added] —David Hogg, “Real Time With Bill Maher”

The thing is, Hogg isn’t wrong: He’s identified an attitude and ethos within the Democratic Party that’s made young men feel unwelcome. That’s a very real thing.

And, like lots of liberals, he was also critical of the bumbling, overaged DNC dinosaurs who got ‘em in this mess. Which was why Hogg made plans to surgically remove the dead donkey weight:

David Hogg, a controversial Democratic National Committee vice chair, is pledging to upend Democratic primaries by funding candidates who will challenge “ineffective, asleep-at-the-wheel” Democrats. The move puts Hogg, the now 25-year-old who first gained national stature as an outspoken survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, on a collision course with his own party and some Democratic House members. Leaders We Deserve, which Hogg co-founded in 2023, announced plans on Tuesday to spend $20 million in safe-blue Democratic primaries against sitting House members by supporting younger opponents. [emphasis added]

Politico immediately noted the potential blowback:

It’s an unprecedented, and controversial, move from a national officer within the Democratic Party that will enrage some insiders. Democratic Party committees, like the DNC, have traditionally not opposed incumbents in their own party, focusing instead on attacking Republicans, while the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is explicitly set up to protect incumbent members by providing resources, fundraising and strategy.

The DNC found itself in quite the quandary and needed an out. Fortunately, they had an ace up their (gender neutral) sleeve: David Hogg is white and (identified as) male.

And the person he defeated wasn’t just a woman… she was a Native American woman!

So now the DNC is being an Indian giver with its vice chair seat:

A Democratic National Committee subcommittee on Monday recommended that the organization invalidate one of its February vice-chair votes over claims that it unfairly disadvantaged female candidates.

If you’re curious about what the heck the DNC’s rules actually are, here’s how NBC News described ’em:

DNC rules require that the national party's executive committee "shall be as equally divided as practicable" along gender lines. (If the committee includes members who identify as non-binary, they don't count for the purposes of gender division.) As DNC members met earlier this year for the multi-hour process of voting in a new slate of officers, the vote for the three vice chairs being the last position to be filled, it became clear that the party needed to elect at least one man to the final two vice chair spots to maintain the required gender equity on the seven-person executive committee.

So, yeah. I don’t understand it either. And apparently, neither do the Democrats — hence all this confusion.

The irony is delicious: The same party that piously lectured Americans over the “sanctity of democracy” has denied the results of its own election!

That’s irony of JB Pritzker proportions.

As for David Hogg, he seems to have stumbled upon a new political theory: Suddenly, he’s not such a big fan of quotas and/or DEI rules. As he explained it to Maher:

“Frankly, I don’t even know if it makes sense for us to have the gender-balance rule [in DNC elections] anymore in this day and age because I want to focus on whoever’s just best at the job at this point. That’s my own view.” —David Hogg, “Real Time With Bill Maher”

Another day, another DNC circular firing squad. Second verse, same as the first.

