David Hogg Cracks the Code to Bring Young Men Back to the Democrats

If you haven't heard, the Democrat Party is in disarray. If you don't believe me, check any of your favorite conservative websites. But David Hogg, DNC Vice Chair and progressive visionary, may have crafted the perfect plan to bring young men back to the party. Lure them with promises of fun and sex.

Appearing on "Real Time With Bill Maher," Hogg opined:

What I think happened last election is younger men — they would rather vote for somebody who they don’t completely agree with, they don’t feel judged by, than somebody who they do agree with, that they feel like they have to walk on eggshells around constantly… Young people should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on, which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun.

The segment is below:

Maybe Hogg was trying to fit in with Maher's style and wanted to be quirky, snarky, and unpredictable. Or maybe, as we used to say in radio, he is "pushing buttons until something happens." Either way, this is an example of the old "broken clock" philosophy. In a rare moment of insight, Hogg is actually half-right.

Yes, young men did flee the Democrat Party because they were tired of "walking on eggshells." They knew enough not to say anything out loud, but they also got tired of trying to fit into a party that constantly told them how evil, useless, and rotten they were. Incidentally, that trend started in the '80s and rose steadily through the '90s with t-shirts that read, "Boys Are Dumb. Throw Rocks at Them."

The philosophy of "Death to the Patriarchy" (even men who were never a part of a patriarchy) reached its zenith fairly recently when the Left finally felt comfortable enough to let the mask not just slip, but slide completely off. So in that one respect, Hogg accidentally stumbled upon a salient truth. Blind pigs and truffles, you know. That said, Hogg's solution to the problem needs a little more R&D, to put it mildly.

First, any man in the Democrat party who is looking to get laid is there because he thinks progressive chicks are easy. And with all the emphasis on abortion and sex, that's hardly a surprise. Of course, it has to be well-nigh impossible these days to tell the women from the men since so many men identify as women. And any man who identifies as progressive because he's hoping to get lucky is bending his knee, bowing his head, and reciting the party-approved mantras. He's already fully engaged in the self-deprecating kowtowing required to achieve some semblance of acceptance. So Hogg would not be attracting new blood as much as shoring up whatever is left of the party's hetero-male base.

Second, what Hogg fails to realize is that men do not depart the Left in order to drop their lines in conservative waters. They aren't interested in satiating desires. They are looking for purpose and identity, and yes, a sense that as men, they have value. They want to be accountable, they want dignity, and to find something greater than themselves. And they want a future. Progressives offer a brand of Soma that is comprised of rage, angst, sex, and ennui. And contrary to their line of thinking, men are smarter than that.

